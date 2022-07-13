‘Looks like fun people’: TikToker says they found BDSM equipment at their Airbnb

Airbnbs can be full of surprises. One TikToker came across what they say is a bondage wheel at their Airbnb in a viral TikTok.

Jenny Bruso (@jennybruso), a self-described “queer fat femme” outdoors influencer, posted the clip on June 17, which shows their party and dog checking out the large wheel with straps in the parking area—in fact, the kid touches the wheel. “Found this behind my car at the AirBnB this morning,” reads the text overlay.

“When the family just wants to go out for a little dog walk and you find this behind your car,” says Bruso in the video. “What do they think, we’re like some Karens who aren’t going to know what this is?”

“It looks like some kind of game,” says the other person.

“It’s a table to hold your food down,” says Bruso. The adults giggle.

As of Wednesday, the video has over 3.3 million views.

In the comments, Bruso wrote: “A bondage wheel isn’t something u find by yr car everyday. It’s entertaining. Kink shaming comments will be deleted.”

One commenter wrote, “Its not about the fact they have it its about the fact they put it where you found it!”

Some argued that it isn’t a bondage wheel but the owners may be knife throwers: “It’s not even a bondage wheel, there are knife marks in it, it’s most likely part of a circus act where they throw knives around a person.”

“I mean you go girl,” commented another.

“Not the kid playing with it,” wrote a TikToker.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Bruso via Instagram direct message.

