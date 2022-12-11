‘He did that to himself’: Bartender says she accidentally exposed customer’s extramarital affair

A user on TikTok has gone viral after claiming that she inadvertently exposed that one of her customers was having an affair.

In a video with over 2.3 million views, TikToker and bartender Cayley (@imacayk) recounts all of the details, starting from her introduction to the man in question and ending with his wife’s bitter discovery of the affair.

Over the course of two videos, Cayley says that while working as a bartender, she met a pair of people who would come in every week at the same time and on the same day. In time, she learned the pair’s typical drink orders and routine upon entering the bar.

As Cayley continued to serve the pair, a man and a woman, she grew suspicious that they were engaged in an affair. According to Cayley, the duo’s body language was questionable; however, they both referred to each other as “friends” and wore wedding rings.

Nevertheless, she continued to serve the pair. Cayley later noted in a separate video that she does not meddle in customer relationships unless she knows them well and personally. As she explains, there are a variety of relationship styles and she cannot be sure of the specifics of any individual’s relationship; therefore, it is not wise to interfere with a stranger’s relationship unless there is an absolute certainty.

One day, Cayley struck up a conversation with the woman of the pair after the man left. The woman claimed that she was divorcing her husband and her friend — the one with whom she had been visiting the bar — was helping her sort out her finances.

She also revealed that she had known the man since childhood and did, in fact, want to be with him, which would require him to leave his wife. They had also seemingly had a fight after the man made a positive remark about Cayley’s appearance, which led to him leaving the bar early.

In the second part of this two-video series, Cayley says that after this supposed fight, she did not see either of the pair for “quite some time.”

Then, one evening, Cayley was bartending without her glasses on when the man from before entered with a person whom, due to poor night vision, Cayley believed was the same woman.

“I’m like, ‘Hey! It’s so good to see you guys! Haven’t seen y’all for a while!’” she recalls. “They kind of don’t respond to me, because he’s acting like he doesn’t know me.”

She then offered to make the pair’s standard drinks, listing both drinks by name. Unbeknownst to her, she had just revealed the man’s secret — as evidenced by the fact that the woman angrily walked away from her husband after hearing the order.

“My co-bartender comes up to me and tells me…‘You know that’s not the lady he usually comes in with, right?’” Cayley remembers. “I’m like, ‘oh, shit! So that’s his wife!’”

“He was like, ‘Yeah, that’s actually his wife, and you just blew it for him,’” she continues.

In the comments section, many users supported Cayley, saying the reveal of the affair was not really her fault.

“He had no reason to be mad,” one user wrote. “He did that to himself.”

“Listen, why is this your responsibility? he is being messy having affairs and bringing them to the same place,” another added.

“Honestly he deserves every bad thing that’s coming for him after this affair,” offered a third. “You did nothing wrong telling on him (even though you didn’t intend to).”

We’ve reached out to Cayley via Instagram direct message.