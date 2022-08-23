‘I had no idea what was to come when I got to the office’: Woman films ‘day in the life’ TikTok, not realizing it would end with her getting laid off from Barstool Sports

As the looming recession pushes employers to act, more TikTok users are sharing their experiences of getting laid off.

In a recent video, TikToker Ashleigh Carter (@ashweecarter) filmed a “day in the life” vlog and took her followers along as she unknowingly showed up for work on her last day at media company Barstool Sports.

“This video is honestly fucking hilarious now because I filmed this ‘spend a day in my life with me’ and I had no idea what was to come when I got to the office today,” she said.

After Carter got ready and headed to the train station, she voiceovers her trip to the office.

“There I am,” she says. “Little did I know…We made it into the city of dreams that are crushed and sometimes hopeless, you never know.”

Carter proceeds to point out the computer and desk she would soon never see again as she continued on in “blissful ignorance.”

“Oh, I’m just awaiting the review I thought I had scheduled,” she says as the clip shows her sitting at her desk. “Haha just kidding, I got laid off. Here’s me crying because I just lost my job, and I walked home to Brooklyn.”

“I always said I liked surprises,” she added in the caption.

In the comments section, some users who have followed her career journey send their sympathies and opinions while others share similar experiences.

“I felt sad for you until I realized it was Barstool,” one user commented, to which Carter responded saying it “still was my job & livelihood though.”

“When I got fired I walked all the way home instead of taking the train. It’s a mood,” another user said.

“Wtf I’ll miss the newsletter,” a third user commented, referring to the newsletter position Carter had at Barstool.

In an updated comment, Carter thanked users for their kind words.

“Thank you for all the nice comments,” she said. “I was laid off due to financial reasons, nothing scandalous. Media is a tough business.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Carter via TikTok comment and Instagram direct messaging.

