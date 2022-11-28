‘The manager is 100% the problem’: Arby’s manager gets into screaming match with customer over refund

In a viral TikTok, an Arby’s customer recorded a tense interaction between a manager and a customer, sparking discussion in the comments.

The video was uploaded by user @sofakingweetodded as he recorded the dispute at an Arby’s location in Hudson, Ohio. The video starts off with the manager cursing at a customer and snatching his drink away, saying, “enjoy your day.”

It is unknown what lead to this altercation but one of the employees at the cash register is trying to give the customer a refund. Then, an agreement escalated about the change, how the customer claims the employee “can’t even give the right change.” The manager asks the customer what he ordered and he claims it was a “No. 1 for $9.49.”

That’s when the dispute flares, the customer telling the manager “fuck you” to which the manager tells him that he has “a serious problem,” the fight escalating by the second. The customer accuses the manager of “not knowing how to run a place.” After that, a screaming match between them ensues, followed by a wave of cursing, and name-calling.

Toward the end of the video, the manager threatens to call the police, and the customer dares her to do so, which makes her go quiet. Throughout the video, the TikToker remains impartial, filming without trying to get involved.

The video racked up 1.4 million views as of Monday, with many viewers siding with the customer. In the comments, @sofakingweetodded clarified that this took place in actually the Stow-Hudson border.

“The manager is 100% the problem. And who snatches a drink like that?” one viewer wrote.

“The manager definitely is in the wrong. The customer didn’t handle himself well either, but you expect the manager to act more professional,” a second said.

“Wow I’m on his side. that manager needs to be fired,” a third commented.

“She needs fired no matter what …. your job as a manager is to keep calm not freak out like she just did regardless,” a fourth agreed.

Some praised the cashier for remaining professional.

“Way out of line on the management, she could of handle it better. Cashier about to be promoted looks like,” one observed.

“The employee was professional, the manager escalated the whole situation,” a second complimented.

Others even criticized the content creator for recording the video despite “not being involved.”

“Bro recording but saying ‘he not involved’ then posting online. nah that’s called snitchin my guy,” one person stated.

“He said I’m not involved as he’s filming,” a second agreed.

The Daily Dot reached out to @sofakingweetodded for comment via TikTok comment and Arby’s via press email.