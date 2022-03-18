‘Don’t eat their food’: TikToker says he used to work at Amy’s Kitchen, warns against eating the food

An alleged former employee of Amy’s Kitchen claimed the company does not take allergens seriously when it comes to its prepackaged food.

These allegations were made in a TikTok posted by user @el_toxico_95. His video now has over 144,000 views.

@el_toxico_95’s TikTok is a stitch with another video by user Isaias (@queerbrownvegan). Isaias’ video reads: “When you find out Amy’s Kitchen is recalling 15,626 cases of Vegan Mac and Cheese after discovering it could have trace amounts of milk that is not listed. And they are exploiting the workers in the facilities.”

The recall is true. In January of this year, Amy’s Kitchen voluntarily recalled “a Single Lot of Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze,” according to the FDA.

The alleged “worker exploitation” is most likely referring to the flood of allegations that have been made against the company since the release of this NBC News report. The report focused on a complaint made by a former employee that was corroborated by several other employees.

According to NBC News’ summary of the allegations, the worker described the company’s Santa Rosa, California plant “as an unforgiving environment that pushed them past the point of injury.”

NBC News’ summary continues: “The complaint alleged that workers are not able to use the restroom or access clean drinking water in the course of their fast-paced shifts because of pressure to maintain line speeds. The complaint also described locked fire exits, worn-out floor mats and a lack of proper training for tasks like heavy lifting and operating heavy machinery. The complaint said workers experience hostility when they bring up safety concerns.”

In @el_toxico_95’s TikTok, he elaborates on what it was like to work there, and why he’s not surprised by the allergen-focused recall.

“As the former quality control person for this company, don’t eat their food,” @el_toxico_95 says in the video. “They treat the allergens like a Mexican mother who doesn’t believe that people are allergic to things… and that’s the least of your problems.”

@el_toxico_95 then says he can’t elaborate further as he’s signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

In comments, TikTokers expressed concern.

“Just when I thought I found a good tasting microwave food that doesn’t have meat,” one user wrote.

Some claimed that Amy’s Kitchen products had made them sick.

“I knew something was up when I got sick eating some non-dairy items,” one commenter said.

“I had one of their things ages ago and had the worst allergic reaction of my life and had no idea to what because i wasn’t allergic to anything listed,” remembered another, to which @el_toxico_95 replied: “It was probably cross contaminated. Because they literally don’t care.”

While he says he won’t break his alleged NDA, @el_toxico_95 chimed in with multiple comments alleging further workplaces problems.

“When [workers] get injured they try to trick them in to signing things so they won’t be responsible,” he wrote. He continued in another comment: “They definitely do not follow FDA codes unless they are being audited. And it’s sad because the owners are good people but upper management sucks.”

As for what made him finally leave the company, @el_toxico_95 said this in a later comment: “I was physically [abused] by a worker. And I got reprehended for defending my self so I quit. I was too angry to care. I just wanted to leave.”

@el_toxico_95 did not immediately answer the Daily Dot’s questions via TikTok direct message. Amy’s Kitchen did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

Today’s top stories