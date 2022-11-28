Lead article image

Frederic Legrand - COMEO/Shutterstock @arguewitchabdnotme/TikTok (Licensed)

‘It’s tiring and you’re not allow to sit at all even’: Amazon warehouse worker says she feels foolish for taking job based on how it was portrayed on TikTok

'Lasted 6 months, took the bonus, and left.'

Alexandra Samuels 

Alexandra Samuels

Internet Culture

Posted on Nov 28, 2022

An alleged Amazon employee on TikTok let viewers know the job she got at the company is nothing like how social media makes it seem.

In a short video, TikTok user @arguewitchabdnotme essentially says that she feels foolish for taking a job based on how it was portrayed online. She dons fake clown makeup while text overlay on the screen reads: “Me thinking I was gonna work at Amazon as a picker and stand in one place like the ppl on [TikTok].”

Her video, so far, has over 1.1 million views. 

@arguewitchabdnotme

Walking 10 miles a mfkn shift

♬ original sound – Kayla

The TikTok’s caption further explains the issues @arguewitchabdnotme has with her Amazon job. “Walking 10 miles a mfkn shift,” it reads. 

It’s not clear what her specific job duties are, nor what work requires her to walk 10 miles per shift. 

According to CLIMB, “pickers” are responsible for getting items from shelves and packaging them for shipment. They warn, however, that “the job of an Amazon picker requires a lot of physical stamina. They must be able to stand for long periods of time while performing repetitive motions with their arms and hands. The pace is also fast-paced as they are expected to retrieve items quickly and efficiently.”

In the comments of @arguewitchabdnotme’s video, a number of fellow Amazon employees attested to the company’s fast-pace—and how it affected them while working there.

“Thought I was gon be able to make TikToks and all,” wrote one user. “LMAO Amazon is not for the weak!!!!”

“From being a picker, it’s not fun,” reads another comment. “It’s tiring and you’re not allow[ed] to sit at all even if you have no work.”

“Lasted 6 months, took the bonus, and left,” says a third comment. 

@arguewitchabdnotme hasn’t stated publicly whether she’s left the company—or has plans to. 

The Daily Dot reached out to @arguewitchabdnotme via TikTok comment and Amazon by email.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Nov 28, 2022, 9:10 am CST

Alexandra Samuels

Alexandra Samuels is a national political reporter and contributor to the Daily Dot, where she started as an intern covering politics in the summer of 2016. She enjoys all things Marvel, keeping up with the latest TikTok trends, long walks with her pup, and reading murder-mystery novels.

Alexandra Samuels
 