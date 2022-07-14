Amazon worker roasts customers who order things like chips

Amazon’s recent Prime Day caused a resurgence of articles detailing the working conditions of many employees of Amazon facilities.

Those who support Amazon, however, cite the breadth of products offered and the speed at which they’re delivered as some of the benefits of the service—two aspects that help people who truly need goods get them as fast as possible.

But, sometimes, those Amazon orders aren’t entirely needed, as TikTok user Leo (@leonar.npc) recently claimed.

In a now-viral video, Leo slams an object into a bin.

“Me after picking a bag of Chips your lazy ass ordered on Amazon,” he wrote in the text overlaying the video.

The video currently has over 287,000 views.

In the comments section, users cited other examples of lazy orders they witnessed or did themselves.

“I’m weak,” one user wrote. “When I use to work there some ppl would order a single granola bar.”

Leo claimed in response he also saw this.

“My sister ordering glade air freshener from Amazon as if she couldn’t go to Walmart & get it,” another offered.

“This is me working drive-up/shipping orders at Target,” a third stated. “people will order a Kit-Kat bar to get sent to their house or brought to their car all the time.”

Others justified their orders.

“I had 5$ left in my Amazon account what else I’m I going to spend it with,” a commenter explained.

“Okay but there was a hot cheetos shortage here and i had to order them off Amazon,” a second said.

“Some of us have Covid…and can’t leave our house,” another user wrote.

The comments also discount customers with disabilities who rely on grocery delivery services, like Amazon’s.

While some stated they only order specialty grocery items from Amazon, Leo explained in comments that he frequently receives orders for things like “Lays and Doritos.”

“We in NYC,” he wrote in a comment. “Go to the deli.”

Furthermore, as one user explained, it might not even be smart to order something like chips from Amazon from a simply practical perspective.

As the user wrote, “The chips are gonna end up being crumbs when it reaches the customer.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Leo via TikTok comment.

