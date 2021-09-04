‘It’s unsafe’: Amazon driver gives TikToker life-saving information after struggling to find her house

A video of an Amazon delivery driver dispensing potentially life-saving information to a customer has gone viral on TikTok.

Featured Video Hide

In the video, which has garnered 3.1 million views, customer Jessica Huseman shared a doorbell video that shows her driver, named Chelsea, dropping off a package at her front steps. Huseman said she had recently moved into the new home.

Advertisement Hide

“Hello Jennifer, I hope your Monday is going well,” Chelsea says. “You have no markers on your house … and that [makes it] hard to find your house.”

@_jesshopehuse We just moved in and this happened today…she’s not wrong though. Guess I need to get some house numbers. #amazondelivery ♬ original sound – Jessica Huseman

“What if you needed medical assistance and the paramedics didn’t know your town well, come on man,” she continues. “Have a great day.”

The video of the drop-off immediately went viral, with many commenters praising Chelsea for delivering vital information with an Amazon customer.

Advertisement Hide

“Retired pandemic here,” one person wrote. “She is 100% correct. Protect yourself and get some large numbers on your house and mailbox if it’s out front.”

“This is proof that you can give advice without being rude about it,” someone else wrote. “You go my dude!”

“Lmao why can’t I have Amazon drivers like this?” said a third.

Advertisement Hide

In a follow-up video, Huseman said she purchased mailbox stickers and house numbers. She said her next step will be to spray paint her house numbers on the curb of her driveway. And the driver, Chelsea, also recently created her own TikTok account.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Chelsea for comment.

Today’s top stories