AMAZON-DRIVER-TIKTOK-ADVICE

@_jesshopehuse/TikTok

‘It’s unsafe’: Amazon driver gives TikToker life-saving information after struggling to find her house

'This is proof that you can give advice without being rude about it.'

Alexandra Samuels 

Alexandra Samuels

IRL

Published Sep 4, 2021   Updated Sep 4, 2021, 11:24 am CDT

A video of an Amazon delivery driver dispensing potentially life-saving information to a customer has gone viral on TikTok. 

Featured Video Hide

In the video, which has garnered 3.1 million views, customer Jessica Huseman shared a doorbell video that shows her driver, named Chelsea, dropping off a package at her front steps. Huseman said she had recently moved into the new home.

Advertisement Hide

“Hello Jennifer, I hope your Monday is going well,” Chelsea says. “You have no markers on your house … and that [makes it] hard to find your house.”

@_jesshopehuse

We just moved in and this happened today…she’s not wrong though. Guess I need to get some house numbers. #amazondelivery

♬ original sound – Jessica Huseman

“What if you needed medical assistance and the paramedics didn’t know your town well, come on man,” she continues. “Have a great day.”

The video of the drop-off immediately went viral, with many commenters praising Chelsea for delivering vital information with an Amazon customer. 

Advertisement Hide

“Retired pandemic here,” one person wrote. “She is 100% correct. Protect yourself and get some large numbers on your house and mailbox if it’s out front.”

“This is proof that you can give advice without being rude about it,” someone else wrote. “You go my dude!” 

“Lmao why can’t I have Amazon drivers like this?” said a third. 

@_jesshopehuse

Reply to @fulltimerv1

♬ original sound – Jessica Huseman
Advertisement Hide

In a follow-up video, Huseman said she purchased mailbox stickers and house numbers. She said her next step will be to spray paint her house numbers on the curb of her driveway. And the driver, Chelsea, also recently created her own TikTok account.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Chelsea for comment.

Today’s top stories

‘It’s a trap‘: Dairy Queen sign offering $2,400 bonus for new workers goes viral
Dunkin’ worker shows how he makes customers’ drinks when they don’t tip versus when they do
Guy who was on Nirvana cover album as baby sues band for child porn—and there are memes
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.

Share this article
*First Published: Sep 4, 2021, 11:23 am CDT

Alexandra Samuels

Alexandra Samuels is a national political reporter and contributor to the Daily Dot, where she started as an intern covering politics in the summer of 2016. She enjoys all things Marvel, keeping up with the latest TikTok trends, long walks with her pup, and reading murder-mystery novels.

Alexandra Samuels