‘What the f*ck am I supposed to do with that?’: Worker says she got 60-cent raise after 7 years, sparking debate

A TikToker has gone viral for her epic rant detailing how she only received a 60-cent raise after 7 years at her job.

In a clip that has been viewed nearly 400,000 times, user Karla (@karla_tee13) explains how she asked for a raise after learning that her employer would be increasing the rate for all new hires by two more dollars per hour.

“I’m like ‘Wow, I’m only making a few dollars more than someone coming in and starting off at a lower position than me,'” Karla says. “And I’ve been here for seven fucking years. I’ve been here seven years.”

In response, her employer reportedly told her that everyone would receive a pay bump, citing historically high inflation rates in the process.

“They just said, ‘Inflation is at an all-time high,’ so they’re going to take care of us. Right?” Karla says.

Yet when the raise came just one month later, the TikToker was shocked at the amount.

“I get called in on Monday, talking about ‘here’s your raise,’ and it’s sixty fucking cents. Sixty mother fucking cents,” she says. “What the fuck am I supposed to do with that?”

The video appears to have struck a chord with other TikTokers, who flooded the comments with similar stories of their own.

“Do you work for a bank? Because they did this to me and I was liiiiivid lol,” one user wrote. “I felt played lol.”

Others called on Karla to outright quit her job and immediately seek employment elsewhere.

“Girl yes. They don’t give af about our loyalty,” another user wrote. “Go to another company and you’ll be shocked at your much they’re starting at now.”

But some argued that quitting without a plan was ill-advised and warned the TikToker about their own struggles finding employment.

“Hey bestie. Not to drag u down, but i quit w no back up and i have not heard from one company after applying,” one user said.

Still, the overwhelming majority of users argued that life was too short to be stuck in a job that didn’t appreciate its employees.

“DO IT!!! Know your worth and gooo!” one commenter wrote. “Two weeks to get an even better position!”

Based on her most recent video, it appears @karla_tee13 has so far remained at her position.

The Daily Dot reached out to Karla via TikTok comment.

