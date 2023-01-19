‘I’m trying to figure out how we gonna wrap this’: Wendy’s worker says customer asked for 11 patties on their burger

A Wendy’s worker went viral on TikTok after revealing that a customer ordered a burger with 11 patties on it.

The worker, named Megan (@yagirlmeggan), uploaded a video documenting her experience on Jan. 17. In less than 24 hours, it racked up over 115,000 views.

“Y’all, please tell me why somebody came here and ordered a Baconator Double — but here’s the thing, it’s not double,” Megan said. “They asked for 11 patties.”

To prove she wasn’t lying, the TikToker panned to the drive-thru screen, which showed an order for a large Baconator Double combo with nine extra patties.

Megan then panned to the grill, where ten patties with bacon and cheese were cooking. Next, she showed the hamburger buns prepped with condiments. The TikToker’s main concern was how to wrap such a massive burger.

After a fry cook assembled the sandwich, Megan wrapped it up in three layers of foil paper and bagged it. She then filmed as the customer tasted his burger while he sat in his truck.

“Y’all, I can’t make this up,” a narrator said while the customer struggled to take a bite.

In the comments section, viewers chimed in with what they would have done in Megan’s shoes.

“Mann I would’ve made the burger the way it is and put the extra meat on the side in a container,” one viewer wrote.

“I aint gone cap yall some real ones for making it I wouldve put five on the bun and the other in there own wrapper,” another stated.

Some users who claimed to be former Wendy’s workers shared their experiences making similar burgers.

“That damn T-Rex burger… I hated making those,” one user wrote.

“This happened to me at wendys he ordered it plain no cheese and sat in the dining room ate it with a cup of water,” a second shared.

Other commenters claimed the massive burger is part of Wendy’s secret menu.

“Theres a secret menu on the wendys for a monster burger it has 12 patties,” one user commented.

“This happens to [me] once when I was working at Wendy’s they said something about Wendys secret menu items,” a second echoed.

“Somebody on TikTok was just talking about this! It’s some kind of secret menu, burger that Wendy’s promoted years ago,” another recalled.

The commenters appear to be correct. According to Fast Food Menu Prices, there are three dinosaur-themed burgers on Wendy’s secret menu that have large patty quantities. The “Fossil” has 9 patties, the “Jurassic” has 10, and the “T. Rex” has 12.

The Daily Dot reached out to Megan via TikTok comment and to Wendy’s via press email.