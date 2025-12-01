“Wicked For Good” is causing niche fandom wars over its continuity with original “The Wizard of Oz”

Wicked: For Good has finally hit theaters, and the second installment is causing a lot of discourse on social media.
Fans of the musical remember debates about Act II from 20 years ago, and the conversations aren’t much different today. One of the biggest discussions? The Wizard of Oz continuity.
Warning: Wicked: For Good spoilers ahead!
Fans feud over The Wizard of Oz continuity in Wicked
While Wicked: For Good is partially set during the events of The Wizard of Oz, the two stories aren’t exactly a 1:1. One of the biggest differences is the Wicked Witch of the East’s shoes. In the original 1939 film, Dorothy wore ruby red slippers.
However, in the original book by Frank Baum, they were silver. The musical opted to take the original route.
One of the biggest connections between The Wizard of Oz and Wicked is the Tin Man and Scarecrow. In the original, Dorothy finds the two on her journey to meet the Wizard, and they all become best pals. In the musical, we learn the Tin Man is Boq (Ethan Slater) and the Scarecrow is Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey).
Knowing their history with Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), their behavior in The Wizard of Oz doesn’t line up with their behavior in Wicked.
Meanwhile, the original Glinda uses magic to get Dorothy back home, while this Glinda (Ariana Grande) doesn’t possess magic. (Although, one could argue that the shoes still had a little leftover juice from Elphaba’s spell.)
Either way, you’ll drive yourself crazy if you try to completely align Wicked: For Good with The Wizard of Oz.
Fans express their views on social media
While fans of the Wicked stage show are getting frustrated with these recycled debates, newcomers to the franchise aren’t holding back when it comes to their frustrations with the film’s connections to The Wizard of Oz.
People feel quite strongly about this.
While others think the whole thing was handled poorly.
It’s safe to say that people have been changed for good.
