“Wicked For Good” is causing niche fandom wars over its continuity with original “The Wizard of Oz”

Wicked: For Good has finally hit theaters, and the second installment is causing a lot of discourse on social media.

Fans of the musical remember debates about Act II from 20 years ago, and the conversations aren’t much different today. One of the biggest discussions? The Wizard of Oz continuity.

Warning: Wicked: For Good spoilers ahead!

Fans feud over The Wizard of Oz continuity in Wicked

While Wicked: For Good is partially set during the events of The Wizard of Oz, the two stories aren’t exactly a 1:1. One of the biggest differences is the Wicked Witch of the East’s shoes. In the original 1939 film, Dorothy wore ruby red slippers.

However, in the original book by Frank Baum, they were silver. The musical opted to take the original route.

One of the biggest connections between The Wizard of Oz and Wicked is the Tin Man and Scarecrow. In the original, Dorothy finds the two on her journey to meet the Wizard, and they all become best pals. In the musical, we learn the Tin Man is Boq (Ethan Slater) and the Scarecrow is Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey).

Knowing their history with Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), their behavior in The Wizard of Oz doesn’t line up with their behavior in Wicked.

Meanwhile, the original Glinda uses magic to get Dorothy back home, while this Glinda (Ariana Grande) doesn’t possess magic. (Although, one could argue that the shoes still had a little leftover juice from Elphaba’s spell.)

Either way, you’ll drive yourself crazy if you try to completely align Wicked: For Good with The Wizard of Oz.

Fans express their views on social media

While fans of the Wicked stage show are getting frustrated with these recycled debates, newcomers to the franchise aren’t holding back when it comes to their frustrations with the film’s connections to The Wizard of Oz.

People feel quite strongly about this.

Keep thinking of this every time people argue about comparing the original Wizard of Oz to Wicked: pic.twitter.com/IS8sCexZH7 — Jonathan (@jonathanmb32) November 23, 2025

While others think the whole thing was handled poorly.

Offscreen Dorothy has always been more awkward than amusing. It doesn’t work on stage and works even less on the big screen. There has to be a way to weave the events of Wizard of Oz into Wicked in a satisfying way and I’m disappointed the filmakers weren’t up to the challenge. pic.twitter.com/nBvYrOLqeo — Anthony Blackwood (@TonyBWood) November 22, 2025

WICKED: FOR GOOD feels constrained by its need to tie everything back to The Wizard of Oz which makes the story less focused & the pacing more uneven. Still, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande bring enough power & emotion to keep it compelling enough. Fans will still surely love it pic.twitter.com/7fKpiVpq1K — Jack Murphy (@OscarFilmFC) November 14, 2025

I loved wicked for good for but I still wish we got to see some wizard of oz scenes. Ofc it’s not dorothy’s story but it’s still elphaba and glinda’s (and fiyero, boq and the lion’s) so it would’ve been nice to see how their scenes played out here since we had the time pic.twitter.com/DOLdVqV9Hc — Jarod 🧜‍♂️| has been changed for good (@JAR0DC0RE) November 21, 2025

It’s safe to say that people have been changed for good.

seeing so many complaints about Wicked: For Good spending time tying into The Wizard of Oz when that is quite literally the whole point pic.twitter.com/bO5GZfwnhD — ִֶָ (@upperupland) November 18, 2025

As somebody who is not especially in love with the “Wicked” movies, it is… bizarre in the year 2025 to hear a prominent movie podcaster describe “what it is doing to The Wizard of Oz” as “abominable.”



This is just standard revisionist storytelling. It’s pretty straightforward. pic.twitter.com/mAupfvcIUq — Darren Mooney (@Darren_Mooney) November 21, 2025

