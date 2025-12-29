Ranking the best Timothée Chalamet moments on the “Marty Supreme” press tour

Marty Supreme is now playing in theaters, and Timothée Chalamet has made the press tour incredibly memorable.

The new film was helmed by Josh Safdie (Uncut Gems), who penned the script with Ronald Bronstein. The movie is loosely based on American table tennis player Marty Reisman, but he was renamed Marty Mauser for the project. Chalamet plays Marty in the film, and the character’s hubris constantly lands him in trouble.

Since the character Marty is both talented and egotistical, Chalamet has decided to lean into those traits in the press tour. The stunts the actor has pulled have been met with mixed reactions. Some people think it’s hilarious, while others think Chalamet is using Marty as an excuse to act pompously.

“This is in the spirit of Marty, and I feel like this is ultimately an original film at a time when original movies aren’t really put out,” Chalamet told IndieWire when asked about the unconventional press tour.

“It’s a movie about the pursuit of a dream. I’m leaving it on the field. Whether it’s the merch or the Zoom or the media appearances, I’m trying to get this out in the biggest way possible. In the spirit of Marty Mauser.”

Below are eight stunts Chalamet and the A24 marketing team have pulled while promoting Marty Supreme. Check them out and decide for yourself if you think that actor is taking the film’s promotion too far.

1. The marketing meeting

Ahead of Marty Supreme, A24 released a funny video of Chalamet leading a marketing Zoom meeting for the film.

The video went viral, and it fooled many people online. Due to the awkward nature of the “meeting,” some thought it was an accidental leak rather than a publicity stunt.

2. The Marty Supreme jackets

Many celebrities have been spotted rocking Marty Supreme jackets in honor of the new movie. The viral windbreaker has been seen on Chalamet’s girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, as well as Hailey and Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Tom Brady, Kid Cudi, Bill Nye the Science Guy, Misty Copeland, Patti LuPone, Frank Ocean, Lamine Yamal, Anthony Edwards, Steph Curry, and more.

Susan Boyle has been gifted a ‘MARTY SUPREME’ jacket by Timothée Chalamet! pic.twitter.com/R4KAKgUs0L — timothée chalamet nation (@timotheenation) December 23, 2025

Chalamet also sent one to Britain’s Got Talent alum, Susan Boyle.

“She dreamt big,” Chalamet explained to the BBC. “She dreamt bigger than all of us. Who wasn’t moved by that?”

3. Showing up to Times Square

In October, Chalamet gave fans short notice to arrive at an event in Times Square.

“Show up here. 9pm. I’ll show you the first 30 minutes of ‘Marty Supreme,’” Chalamet posted on Instagram in October alongside a map to the Regal in Times Square.

Just saw Timothée Chalamet in Times Square promoting “Marty Supreme” pic.twitter.com/F7kl8QS6pG — Perizat (@perizat_) October 10, 2025

Fans ended up filling the 354-seat auditorium while more stood outside. Chalamet even showed up to the surprise screening with men wearing giant orange ping-pong-ball helmets.

4. The EsDeeKid song

On December 19th, Chalamet surprised fans once again by appearing in a music video alongside British rapper, EsDeeKid. The song, “4 Raws Remix,” featured a guest verse by Chalamet.

In the video, EsDeeKid hides his face with his signature mask while Chalamet arrives in a similar mask before revealing his identity. In the verse, Chalamet raps about Marty Supreme.

“Since 2017, I’m livin’ the dream,” Chalamet says in the song. “I’m gettin’ the cream, I’m livin’ on theme/I’m doin’ my things, it’s Marty Supreme.”

5. The Marty Supreme pop-up

A Marty Supreme pop-up in Los Angeles saw fans waiting in line for hours with the hopes of purchasing their own jacket. According to TMZ, the cops had to be called at one point because things got out of hand.

Marty Supreme Pop Up in Los Angeles has begun, to sum it up:



-Line count: 607

-No Timothée Chalamet appearances

-First people showed up at 7pm YESTERDAY

-10 cop cars down the street

-Accident occurred when bypasser was asking what the line was for and got rear ended.

-2nd person… pic.twitter.com/PgLrMu9bsD — Mark LaPointe (@markylapointe) December 9, 2025

6. The Empire State Building

Chalamet and his co-stars, Fran Drescher, Tyler, the Creator, Kevin O’Leary, Odessa A’zion, Luke Manley, Koto Kawaguchi, and director Josh Safdie visited the Empire State Building this month to light the switch and turn the building orange in honor of the film.

orange empire state building for marty supreme!!!!! this is so cool 🏓🧡 pic.twitter.com/k5f378N5tK — ۟brooke supreme (@martymauser) December 17, 2025

7. Druski’s Brooklyn Auditions

Chalamet joined Druski on the Coulda Been Records Audition YouTube series to sing Kirk Franklin’s “Something About the Name Jesus.”

People appreciated his candor and references to memes throughout the bit.

8. The Las Vegas Sphere

Chalamet’s biggest stunt of all saw him on top of the Las Vegas Sphere to promote Marty Supreme. The Sphere turned orange like a ping pong ball, and the stunt solidified Chalamet as the first person to ever promote something from atop the arena.

Timothée Chalamet stuns on top of the Las Vegas sphere to promote ‘MARTY SUPREME.’ pic.twitter.com/ormXMAYpfP — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 22, 2025

He went up 366 feet in the air… but was it worth it?

