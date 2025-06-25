“Unleashed her inner yeehaw”: Fans applaud Taylor Swift’s country twang at surprise Nashville show

Chart-topping singer Taylor Swift surprised fans with an impromptu performance at the Brooklyn Bowl charity benefit in Nashville. The singer picked up an acoustic guitar and nodded to her country roots with a rendition of “Shake It Off.”

Featured Video

Why did Taylor Swift perform at the Brooklyn Bowl?

Six months after wrapping the last leg of her Era’s Tour, singer Kane Brown welcomed Swift onto stage for a last-minute performance at the end of his set.

Swift borrowed an acoustic guitar, according to Variety, and shouted out the band, “who just figured out that we were going to play that three minutes ago.”

Advertisement

After performing “Shake It Off” with an unexpected country twang, Swift concluded her short performance.

What did fans think of the performance?

One attendee posted a video of Swift’s performance on the subreddit r/popculturechat. Fans praised her for her country spin on one of her most popular pop records.

Advertisement

“I want her to go back to country so bad !!! Like, please, Taylor, as a treat,” one wrote.

“Really? I feel like acoustic-wise she shines the best with the folky sound,” another said.

“Girlie unleashed her inner yeehaw re recording debut lmaooo,” a fan on X added.

Advertisement

Others noticed Swift’s excitement to play in a smaller Nashville venue.

“This is really lovely. She’s an undeniable performer, and it’s nice to see her showcasing that in a more intimate setting vs the usual arena,” a commenter noted.

“How fun and nostalgic for her to perform in a small venue in Nashville again. You can tell she had a great time,” another wrote.

“This is honestly the coolest and most authentic I’ve ever seen her. I’ve always appreciated her as a pop star and businesswoman. But her with a guitar is clearly so natural and fun for her,” a third fan added.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.