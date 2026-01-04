“Stranger Things” is already getting a spin-off. Here’s everything we know about “Tales From ’85” so far

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things came to an end on New Year’s Eve, but it’s not the last fans will see of Hawkins. A new animated spinoff titled Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 is heading to Netflix in 2026.
The new series is being led by showrunner Eric Robles along with Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer. “With animation, there’s really no limits,” Ross Duffer previously explained. “Eric and his team can just go wild … and they have.”
“When we started talking about was there anything else we wanted to do with Stranger Things, this was one of our first ideas,” Ross Duffer explains in the video, adding that they wanted the show to feel like an ’80s cartoon.
What is Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 about?
The new series takes place between Season 2 and Season 3 of Stranger Things, so after the kids first faced the Mind Flayer and before they became Russian-fighting mall rats. At the end of the second season, Eleven and Mike were reunited, and Max joined the party, which means fans will get a fresh glimpse into the friend group’s dynamic.
The biggest change from the live-action series is the animated show’s cast. None of the Stranger Things stars will be voicing the characters they originated. The new line-up includes Brooklyn Davey Norstedt as Eleven, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max, Luca Diaz as Mike, Elisha “EJ” Williams as Lucas, Braxton Quinney as Dustin, Benjamin Plessala as Will, and Brett Gipson as Hopper. Odessa A’zion, Janeane Garofalo, and Lou Diamond Phillips are also part of the voice cast.
Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85 does not yet have a release date, but is expected to debut this year.
Are fans excited about Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85?
The upcoming release of Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85 has fans torn. Some think Netflix should let the franchise rest for a while, especially after such an incredible and emotional finale. However, some fans are excited to see a new side of Hawkins.
Get out your wish list…
Protect him.
Steve hive, assemble.
Hawkins forever!
Happy for more.
Keeping an open mind.
Cash grab?
Is it too soon?
Tune in to find out.
You can check out the first-look video below:
