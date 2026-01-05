A newly found Red Dead Redemption 2 Easter egg has players spiraling 7 years later

Seven years after its release, Red Dead Redemption 2 is still giving players something new to obsess over. Fans recently uncovered a strange Easter egg involving spider-like symbols carved into telephone poles and eerie webs adorned with feathers, kicking off a community-wide investigation into where the trail leads, and whether the mystery even has an ending at all.

The mystery of the RDR2 spider webs

In late December, Red Dead Redemption 2 fan YouTube account Strange Man posted an explainer video on the spider web mystery Easter egg. The YouTuber credited the find to three specific players who discovered something odd over seven years after Rockstar Games released the titled on Oct. 26, 2018.

On a single telephone pole near the Heartland oil fields, they spotted a symbol engraved into the wood resembling a spider. Near the top of the pole is a conspicuous web from which hangs two feathers.

Knowing an Easter egg when they saw it, players overlaid the spider symbol on the world map. This led to seven more telephone poles with the same symbols and webs.

At the symbol’s center sits a tree in which a huge spider’s web will appear for only an hour each night. The giant “N” in the web pointed gamers north, where shooting another pole revealed a “W.” The pole to the west hides an “NW” with a guitar symbol.

To the northwest is Fort Wallace, which contains a number of guitars. After the first weekend of 2026, Red Dead Redemption 2 fans were still examining every instrument in the town to try and figure out where the path would lead them next.

In the YouTube comments, some claimed to discover this in the original version of the game. This would mean the developers included it from the beginning rather than patching it in later.

“New Easter egg for RDR2 before GTA 6”

Some have already posted theories around the answer to the spider web mystery, though none have been satisfying enough to end the search. On X, fan account @GTAVI_Countdown noted a guitar in Fort Wallace that points west, directly to Dodd’s Bluff.

They suggested that this is a way of saying “that’s bluff,” which some took to be a signal that Rockstar developers led players on a wild goose chase just to mess with them.

We got a new Red Dead Redemption 2 easter egg discovery 7 years later, before GTA 6.



– A spider symbol was found on a telegraph pole in New Hanover

– Above it, a spider web with feathers spawns between 3am and 4am

– When you overlay the spider symbol on the map, its legs reveals… pic.twitter.com/3Yq24MzyaM — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) January 5, 2026

“Could this just be Rockstar trolling as usual, or does the mystery have something bigger to it?” the account asked. “That’s what the community is still trying to figure out.”

Others connected the spider poles to a UFO that hovers over a cabin at dawn.

Whether the Dodd’s Bluff ending is the real answer or not, fans are ecstatic that their favorite game is still intriguing them with new content over seven years later. Critics praised Red Dead Redemption 2 in its first year for being a massive and gorgeous open world game that didn’t get tedious like many others.

Nobody’s doubting that RDR2 players got their money’s worth.

“Rockstar really built a world so deep that we’re still finding secrets nearly a decade later,” wrote @TheGameVerse_.

“We finding new Easter egg for RDR2 before GTA 6,” joked @Saku_ratez.

