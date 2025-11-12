Pope Leo’s four favorite films have movie fans saying “amen”

Ever since the first American pope, Leo XIV, was selected by the Vatican to lead the Catholic Church, social media users around the globe have wondered about his personal life. In a recent interview, Pope Leo revealed his favorite movies, sparking discussion online.

What are Pope Leo XIV’s favorite movies?

In an interview with Variety posted to Instagram, Pope Leo shares his favorite films, which viewers point out center around the message of kindness and empathy.

In order, he lists It’s A Wonderful Life, The Sound Of Music, Ordinary People, and La Vita È Bella (Life Is Beautiful). While he doesn’t share why he selected the films as his favorite, many social media users say they aren’t surprised.

Previously, Pope Leo expressed his desire to connect with those working in cinema to spread the message of the Church.

A statement from the Vatican shared with The New York Times reads, “[Pope Leo] has expressed his desire to deepen dialogue with the World of Cinema, and in particular with actors and directors, exploring the possibilities that artistic creativity offers to the mission of the Church and the promotion of human values.”

How did social media users react to his list?

In the comments of the interview clip on Instagram, social media users react to the Pope’s favorite films.

“La Vita E Bella is such a incredible film, and a fascinating choice for the leader of the Catholic Church,” one writes.

“It’s a wonderful life and sound of music are also in my top 5! What a delightful pope we have,” another says.

“Life is beautiful is a masterpiece! The Pope knows good cinema!” a third exclaims.

However, others joke about films that would be hilarous for him to list in his top favorites.

“Oh COME ON, you know his fav is The Exorcist!!!” a commenter jokes.

“No Avengers End Game?” another asks.

