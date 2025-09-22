“Peak performative activism”: Noah Centineo accused of purchasing Disney+ subscription just to cancel it after Kimmel suspension

Noah Centineo is facing backlash after people accused him of being “performative” for allegedly purchasing a Disney+ subscription just to cancel it.

Last week, the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star joined the throngs of people canceling subscriptions to Disney+ and Hulu in protest of ABC’s September 17th decision to pull Jimmy Kimmel Live! off the air indefinitely. The decision was related to remarks Kimmel made in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s death, with the overwhelming sentiment being that the network bowed to unconstitutional threats from FCC Chairman Brendan Carr.

Some folks have been sharing their cancellation notices on social media to encourage others to do the same. Centineo, who previously appeared in several Disney Channel shows as well as other media under the large umbrella of Disney, posted one of his own to Instagram Stories along with the caption “Save money today.”

Did Noah Centineo purchase Disney+ just to cancel it?

Disney+ doesn’t generally refund subscriptions upon cancellation. Rather, they allow the user to continue watching until their current subscription comes to an end. And some fans took particular note of the date listed on Centineo’s notification, which said he “may continue to watch Disney+ until September 18, 2026.” In other words, an annual subscription had likely been purchased on the very same day it was canceled.

To be fair, there are multiple possible explanations for this. Some people pointed out that Centineo could have had an existing plan that happened to renew on September 18, 2025. It would certainly be a coincidence, but it is possible.

People react to the cancellation

Still, the general impression people walked away with was that Centineo may very well have just purchased a full year’s subscription to Disney+ just for the purpose of canceling it and posting the screenshot. Whether this is true or not, we may never know, but the optics are definitely a little goofy.

So he gave them money and then canceled when he could have simply just not subscribed….okay https://t.co/28e0R8KA4J — Sara Clements 2.0 (@mildredsfierce2) September 20, 2025

subscribed for vibes, unsubscribed for principle. — Giii (@Giii_014) September 21, 2025

👆🏼👆🏼👆🏼 — The DisInsider (@TheDisInsider) September 20, 2025

You aren’t missing anything

But he’s missing some neurons — Hedonismbot (@hedonism_bot) September 21, 2025

im screaming https://t.co/xBhMnQLcJy — sis thee doll (@ucancallmesis) September 21, 2025

I appreciate the intent, but if you’re going to do something this performative, at least learn how to crop out the date, goddamn. https://t.co/m2NJzz9Sva — Brandon Lewis @ NYFF63 (@blewis1103) September 20, 2025

For anyone else considering signing up for a Disney+ subscription just to cancel and post about it to social media, just try to remember there’s a monthly option, too.

