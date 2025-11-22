“It’s insane it took this long”: Never-before-seen episodes of “Friends” spin-off “Joey” are suddenly on YouTube

The lost episodes of Joey are available to watch on YouTube, and Friends fans are loving it.

Friends was one of the most popular sitcoms of all time, running for ten years. When the show came to an end in 2004, a spinoff starring Matt LeBlanc was greenlit.

The hope was for Joey to have the same success as the Cheers spin-off, Frasier, but it only lasted for two seasons. When it was cancelled in 2006, eight filmed episodes never made it to air in the United States.

Now, those never-before-seen episodes are available to stream on YouTube.

The official YouTube account for Friends surprised fans by dropping the episodes two at a time over the last month.

“Did you know that the final eight episodes of Joey Season 2 never aired in the U.S.? Now, 21 years later, catch the remaining episodes only on the Friends YouTube channel!” the video captions read.

What are fans saying about the newly released Joey episodes?

Friends may be one of the most famous TV shows in history, but not everyone is aware of its unsuccessful spin-off. While some people are excited to see the episodes, others are surprised to learn the show existed in the first place.

For those who might not know: Joey followed the titular character after he left New York to try acting in Los Angeles.

The show also starred Drea de Matteo as Joey’s sister Gina, Andrea Anders as Joey’s neighbor and landlady Alexis, Paulo Costanzo as Joey’s nephew Michael, and Jennifer Coolidge as Joey’s agent Bobbie. David Schwimmer, who played Ross on Friends, directed two episodes of the show.

Here’s what Friends fans are saying about the new Joey content…

There’s excitement:

I’VE BEEN WAITING FOR FOR YEARS. YEARS! — Alejandro (@daktarjones) November 20, 2025

There’s confusion:

Am I the only one who never knew this existed in the first place — Chatto (@MattoChatto) November 20, 2025

There’s indifference:

It’s insane it took this long given the continued popularity of Friends. On the other hand, unless these episodes have a lost Matthew Perry cameo or something, I’m still not going to watch them. — Jonathan Cohen (@cohenjo292) November 20, 2025

And, finally, there’s some disinterest:

Some things are better left forgotten. This was a mercy killing. — PAK TROLLS (@TechAndSportsIN) November 20, 2025

However, the sweetest reactions are in the comments of the YouTube videos. You can read some reactions below:

“I need more seasons of this show,” one fan commented.

“Such a wonderful series. Gutted that it’s over, I really wish there were more seasons. I’m glad these were uploaded here. Will miss Joey,” another wrote.

“To you who decided to upload the entire series on YouTube and actually execute it – thank you. The show, despite its critics, made me laugh on every episode, and rewatching it now after all these years was therapeutic. Farewell, Joey, you have made an impact in my life, and I will cherish it,” another person shared.

“Wow, all I can say is thank you to the writers for finally giving Joey his happy ending, and even more so for this amazing show. I loved it,” one fan wrote.

All eight of the lost episodes of Joey are available to watch here.

