“Y’all come look at this”: Lizzo battles viral discourse, fake friends, and fascism in new music video

“I must be the only one bopping.” The internet is divided—but loudly hating on—Lizzo’s music video for “STFU.”

The rapper’s third and latest mixtape, “My Face Hurts from Smiling,” was initially released on June 27, 2025. On September 5, 2025, it was re-released as “My Face Still Hurts from Smiling (Deluxe)” with nine additional tracks, including “STFU” featuring Lil Jon.

In an Instagram post following the re-release, Lizzo explained she made the song “STFU” in response to runaway internet discourse. She wrote, “I feel like WE ARE IN DISCOURSE HELL.”

Lizzo referenced internet users’ loud, “oftentimes uneducated” opinions and suggested, “I believe we are losing the ability to think for ourselves and therefore are easier to control.”

The “STFU” music video builds on the bright, playful millennial net art retro aesthetic of the mixtape that glorifies “a simpler time” on the internet. Lizzo appears in a Lisa Frank meets Windows 98 landscape, adorned with smiley faces, wearing sunglasses, and levitating in lotus pose.

‘MY FACE STILL HURTS FROM SMILING’ the DELUXE – is OUT NOW🌈🤮 https://t.co/LoZMYJOfJ3 pic.twitter.com/uwoZ0nLaBf — LIZZO (@lizzo) September 5, 2025

Lil Jon is portrayed as a literal sun in the sky, a la Teletubbies, barking, “Shut the [expletive] up.” Lizzo slaps away browser pop-ups and superimposed words like “viral,” “fascism,” and “fake friends.”

Social media reacts

Many people are rolling their eyes in response to the video, but others are glad Lizzo’s doing her thing and say to leave her be.

“Her slapping being viral away but eating fascism like ok bdhdhdh 😭😭😭😭,” wrote @dorathydotmp4.

Her swatting away “viral” oh im surerjfjfjfjd https://t.co/iVXPsPFm5s — Isa⚗️ (@hdodosos) September 6, 2025

@perfectcelebrty quoted the promo and said, “Tears rolling down my cheeks.,,:.)-&; yall come look at this😭.”

@tatertotsconor pointed out, “This might be the craziest ratio for a musician’s tweet I’ve seen in a while. 1.7 million views and less than 4k likes?? What happened? Is Lizzo falling off, or did people just decide they hate her?”

Some X users joining in on the conversation admitted they liked “STFU” and Lizzo’s newest mixtape.

“She’s just doing what she loves now, and you know what’s good for her,” said @ViolinzViolinz.

@nurturethefreak said, “I actually really like it. Am I dumb?”

“I’m surprised how much I like it in a guilty pleasure kind of way. Plus, the Lil Jon refrain goes pretty hard,” adds @ripbrennus.

Other social media users reacting to “STFU” on X dismissed the artist via harsh gifs.

This…this is real?? pic.twitter.com/fULpKqAkP8 — 𐚁 Cuntry Queen 𐚁/ Real Hot Girl Shit (@Cynistar) September 7, 2025

