Lionsgate teases “John Wick” and “Saw” video games, and fans already have ideas: “Please make it an open world shooter”

“We have Fortnite for that.”

Jamie Jirak
john wick saw video games

Lionsgate is bringing John Wick and Saw to the world of gaming.

During Lionsgate’s recent earnings calls, the studio revealed its plans to explore AAA games based on the Saw and John Wick franchises. Fans have a lot to say about the possibilities.

Lionsgate Movies/YouTube

The original Saw debuted in 2004 and has had nine sequels over the years. John Wick, starring Keanu Reeves, debuted in 2014, and the actor has since made three sequels. Lionsgate also expanded the franchise with a Peacock series titled The Continental and a spin-off movie starring Ana de Armas called Ballerina.

“Our AAA game opportunities and other gaming opportunities around John Wick and Saw and some others that we’ll be announcing soon, we’re seeing increased interest and increased opportunity, and we remain on schedule,” Adam Fogelson, Chairman of Motion Picture Group at Lionsgate, explained in the call.

Fans react to Saw and John Wick games

Gaming fans are definitely intrigued by Lionsgate’s recent news. While not much is known about the gameplay, fans already have suggestions of their own. You can check out some of the posts from excited fans below:

Ideas are flowing.

@soulsalwayson/X

Jokes are, too.

@TheCriticalDri1/X

Would it be so crazy?

@allexbenedith/X

Saw has actually had a game before.

@AndreSaintAlbin/X

Could be a good time.

@SaysJr/X

Points were made.

@TwistedWizard14/X

Not everyone is hopeful…

…But people are definitely intrigued.

First published:

The Daily Dot