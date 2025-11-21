“Panem is so back”: Fans react to the first teaser for “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping”

The first teaser trailer for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is here, and fans of the franchise are beyond excited.

Suzanne Collins’ latest book in The Hunger Games franchise was released earlier this year, and a film adaptation from Lionsgate is already on its way. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping takes place 40 years after the previous story, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and 24 years before the events of the first book/film, The Hunger Games.

You can watch the new trailer below:

What is The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping About?

The newest Hunger Games story follows the 50th annual games, AKA the 2nd Quarter Quel. Fans already know this was the game played by Haymitch Abernathy, the character portrayed by Woody Harrelson in the four original films. His games were especially brutal because twice as many kids got sent to the area.

The film is set to star Joseph Zada as Haymitch in addition to Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Ralph Fiennes, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Jesse Plemons, Billy Porter, Lili Taylor, Whitney Peak, McKenna Grace, and Ben Wang.

The film will be released on November 20th, 2026. You can check out the first poster below:

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping – in theaters & IMAX November 20, 2026. pic.twitter.com/9XJZ7BzgLv — The Hunger Games (@TheHungerGames) November 20, 2025

Fans react to Sunrise on the Reaping teaser:

The Hunger Games fans are loving the new trailer, especially when it comes to the casting. Many of the characters are younger versions of major players from the original films, and the new cast looks spot on in the trailer.

Fanning is Effie Trinket, who was portrayed as an adult by Elizabeth Banks. Plemons is Plutarch Heavensbee, the character originally portrayed by Philip Seymour Hoffman. Culkin is Caesar Flickerman, who was played by Stanley Tucci.

Meanwhile, Hawke is Wiress, who was originally Amanda Plummer. Harrison Jr. is Beetee, who Jeffrey Wright played. Lili Taylor is Mags Flanagan, who was portrayed by Lynn Cohen. Finally, Fiennes is President Coriolanus Snow, who was originally played by Donald Sutherland. Tom Blyth also played the character in the first prequel film.

You can check out some reactions to the casting here:

dare i say the best casting of all time https://t.co/2sswbtTLvR — iya ★ (@hotmessjunk) November 20, 2025

The casting for president snow could never go wrong pic.twitter.com/UqY5PzHueT — Mogumogu (@mogutweet) November 20, 2025

It is kinda insane how hard they nailed the casting in The Master. PTA practically deserves a credit in the end titles for this movie https://t.co/5JsXEllXPW — Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) November 20, 2025

joseph zada as young haymitch is actually perfect casting pic.twitter.com/P0a9HCSvwJ — Kristal (@advkristal) November 20, 2025

The characters who are new to the screen are also getting a big reaction.

HER BRAID WITH A PURPLE RIBBON pic.twitter.com/eDE6m18tyW — mathy ᯓ★ (@mckennasdd) November 20, 2025

Drusilla gave me the ick immediately great job https://t.co/yiJsx6dCCT — J✨ (@districthayffie) November 20, 2025

Joseph Zada and Whitney Peak bring such strong energy, can’t wait to see their chemistry and how they navigate the intensity of the Reaping in this new take on The Hunger Games. — Sherrie (@Sherrie2527) November 20, 2025

give the make up team every award possible already cause i didnt even have the slightest clue that was glenn close https://t.co/MjVv4aEYXv — luca (@waynesfury) November 20, 2025

Ultimately, fans are just excited to be back in Panem.

every time a new hunger games trailer comes out i am 13 years old again in the best way — ashley liao (lee-ow) (@ashleyjliao) November 20, 2025

me when i heard woody harrelson’s voice saying “i think these games are gonna be different” at the end of the sunrise on the reaping trailer pic.twitter.com/QNGkvGrjAs — day (@balladofsongs) November 20, 2025

the hunger games sunrise on the reaping trailer doing an aspect ratio shift while announcing the second quarter quell just like catching fire did when katniss entered the arena for the third quarter quell. OH THIS IS SO GOOD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0f4ZrwSn64 — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) November 20, 2025

THE HUNGER GAMES SUNRISE ON THE REAPING COMES OUT IN A YEAR pic.twitter.com/dv0cYZAnI5 — Erica⁵⁵🏎️¹⁶ (@formulaEri) November 20, 2025

