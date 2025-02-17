Advertisement
This trending Charli XCX sound is for everyone who loves a guessing game

You’ll never “guess” the origin.

Charlotte Colombo
Predictability can be boring, aggravating, and even heartbreaking, depending on the context.

That One Sound is a column from internet culture reporter Charlotte Colombo that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok.

Guessing someone’s response to a situation can feel satisfying, but if it’s not the response you want to hear, that’s a whole other story.

So, with that in mind, can you “guess” what our latest column will be about?

The sound

As the music plays in the background, a sultry male voice asks, “Are you up for a joyride later?”

@real.liv777 GUESS. #fyp #viral #foryoupage #trend ♬ original sound – 𓆩ᥫ᭡𓆪
This is followed up by a female voice asking: “Where do you want to take me?”

To which the male replies: “Guess.”

All of the dialouge is overlaid on top of Charli XCX’s “Guess” track off of her Brat album, which she collaborated with Billie Eilish on:

TikTokers, in turn, are lip-syncing to this sound and sarcastically inviting users to “guess” how a particular scenario or conversation played out. Typically, these outcomes are leaving these users disappointed but not surprised.

Here are some examples:

“I started treating them the way they treated me,” @account555svh wrote. “How did they react? Guess.”

“I asked him for one thing, do not cheat on me cuz I’m traumatized,” @nevaaadaa added. “And what happened? Guess.”

“I came out to a boy when I first realized I was lesbian, and suddenly he had a brand new crush,” @sp4c3_c0wb0y said. “Who was it? Guess.”

“I politely turned down a man,” @notbrookemonk recounted. “How’d he react? Guess.”

The sound has been used 63,100 times.

Where’s it from?

The dialogue comes from the popular sci-fi video game Love In Deep Space. It’s an otome RPG that involves a female protagonist and a host of romanceable characters. One such character is Sylus, who is heavily implied to be a supernatural being of some kind.

@syqveen its here^^ thank you @angry nerd for this amazing sound^^😊😊😊😊💖💖💖💖 #loveanddeepspace #loveanddeepspaceedit #lads #sylusedit #otome #aftereffects #fyp #sylus ♬ original sound – 𓆩ᥫ᭡𓆪

He says this line to the protagonist after fighting an NPC fiend called a Wanderer.

The source video is a fan cam of Slylus that, at the time of writing, has amassed 5 million views.

Sound off

Gamers are highly amused by the virility of the sound, with one TikToker writing:

@account555svh

♬ original sound – 𓆩ᥫ᭡𓆪

“I think it’s so funny that people are using this sound without knowing it comes from a first-person POV video game where you have 4 boyfriends and the one in this game is a dragon.”

Charlotte Colombo

Charlotte is a regular Daily Dot contributor with bylines in Insider, VICE, Glamour, The Independent, and more. She holds a Masters’s degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London.

