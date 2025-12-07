“Perfect reminder why cutting arts programs is so short sighted”: Duffer Brothers cast their drama teacher in final season of “Stranger Things”

Volume 1 of Stranger Things Season 5 is now streaming on Netflix, and it features lots of familiar faces as well as some series newcomers. One such new addition is Miss Harris, a teacher at Hawkins Elementary School. The character is played by Hope Hynes Love, the Duffer Brothers’ real-life high school drama teacher.

Ross Duffer, one-half of the team behind creating Stranger Things, took to Instagram recently to reveal his family’s history with Love.

“Miss Harris is played by Hope Hynes Love,” he explained. “She was our high school drama teacher. High school was rough for me and my brother. But Hope saw something in us we didn’t see in ourselves — and she helped give us the confidence to not only survive those four years, but to move to LA and chase our dreams. Shoutout to all the teachers out there making a difference. And please… let’s prioritize the arts in schools.”

Fans react to the Duffer Brothers casting their former teacher

Almost everyone can relate to having at least one teacher who made a significant difference in their lives. People are praising Ross and Matt Duffer for giving their former educator a role in Stranger Things.

“Casting your high school drama teacher who believed in you. That’s full-circle beautiful,” one fan tweeted.

“So the real hero behind Stranger Things was a teacher all along. Respect to Miss Harris,” one person shared.

“Imagine inspiring two kids in school and accidentally launching a global Netflix empire. Teachers really don’t get paid enough,” another added.

“Talk about planting seeds of genius … Harris saw the spark and the Duffer brothers have turned it into a phenomenon,” one person observed.

“That’s actually awesome, full circle moment. The teacher who helped spark their creativity ends up in the biggest show on the planet. Perfect reminder why cutting arts programs is so short-sighted,” another replied.

“Cool detail because real-life connections like that always add charm to a show,” a commenter explained.

Cool detail because real life connections like that always add charm to a show — pandavishnu8 HUDL (@pandavishnu08) December 2, 2025

“Pointing out to all my former students that the Duffer Bros cast their high school drama teacher in Stranger Things. Just sayin,” a teacher joked.

Pointing out to all my former students that the Duffer Bros cast their high school drama teacher in Stranger Things. Just sayin. pic.twitter.com/WIdQL33B00 — Ms Saydlowski (@MsSayd_HMS) November 29, 2025

When does Stranger Things return?

Volume 2 of Stranger Things releases on December 25th at 5 PM PT, and will include three more episodes. The Finale drops on December 31st at 5 PM PT. You can also watch the final episode in theaters. Tickets are on sale now, but some people are having trouble securing a seat.

spent an hour trying to get tickets for stranger things and was booted out everytime — alexis 🦋✨ (@flawlessmydears) December 2, 2025

thank you @Cinemark for releasing the tickets for the finale episode stranger things theater release before you were supposed to and completely fucked me in my ass when it came to getting a single chance of actually being able to get tickets. go fuck yourself — ʍoɹɹoɯoʇdnʎɹɹnɥOXspɐɯ (@madisonFCKNbeer) December 2, 2025

me getting tickets to the stranger things 5 finale before it sold out in less than 5 minutes at my theater pic.twitter.com/4dpL2FHCCH — ǝᴉʌǝ ⋆˙⟡ st5 spoilers (@mayfieldcoded) December 2, 2025

