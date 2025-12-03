“Girl your team hates you”: Christy Carlson Romano responds after fans slam her for posting bizarre AI face-swaps of herself as other Disney stars

Christy Carlson Romano found herself in the middle of an AI controversy this week after posting digitally altered photos that placed her face over other actors in iconic roles.

While she later blamed her social media “team,” many of Roman’s fans turned on her for allowing large language model (LLM) content onto her Facebook page.

Romano responded by suggesting she will keep “playing with” AI, then deleted everything involved.

TikTokers call Romano’s AI Anne Hathaway face-swap edits “strange”

Early this week, TikTokers started calling out Romano for posting “AI slop” on Facebook. Multiple images using an LLM to put her on sets for roles she wanted but didn’t get came and went, disappearing as the backlash escalated. She, or her “team,” even included one of her head on Anne Hathaway’s body reading lines for The Princess Diaries.

Those aware of the way Romano hinted at a touch of jealousy around that role felt the tension immediately.

“She’s talked about how Anne Hathaway essentially stole her career, so I think that’s a little odd,” said pop culture aficionado @nostalgicpopculturex.

The TikToker was particularly confused about the AI image of her as Belle for a Broadway production of Beauty and the Beast, because she played that role on the main stage in real life.

“She must have pictures of that,” Ellen pointed out.

She’s not the only one on TikTok who noticed Romano’s sudden dive into AI. Makeup artist @carrieee115 had a similar reaction to the Hathaway switcheroo.

“Christy Carlson Romano posting an AI photo of her face on Anne Hathaway’s body in The Princess Diaries is the strangest thing i’ve seen recently,” the caption reads over her concerned expression.

Romano responds to the AI hate

In another now deleted video, Romano responded to the backlash by asserting that the AI weirdness will continue until morale improves.

“I will probably continue to have some fun with AI, and other different polls that we’ve got going up and nostalgic stuff,” she said. “I think it’s all fun and games. I really don’t think anything is all that serious that I post.”

She might not take it serious, but her fans apparently did. That video, along with all the AI images she posted before it, are now missing from her Facebook page.

According to Ellen, the Hathaway photo went first, but many people have issues with AI that go beyond any celebrity beef. Creative theft and environmental concerns often top that list, with the latter being a problem no matter how people use LLMs.

“Let’s not defend something that is destroying our environment,” said TikTok commenter @paigereadsfantasy. “It is that serious.”

“I hate how rich people/celebrities get to be openly irresponsible with ai,” wrote @atlas.hall. “They literally are harming the environment and depriving people of pay when they have the resources to create content without ai.”

