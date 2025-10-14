“Should have been the lead”: Fans want to know why Cameron Monaghan was barely in the “Tron: Ares” movie

Cameron Monaghan has a small role in Disney’s Tron: Ares, and fans are upset about his lack of screentime.

Monaghan rose to fame playing Ian Gallagher on Shameless, and has become known for playing Cal Kestis in the games Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Considering the motion capture work required for a role like Cal, it’s no surprise Monaghan would find himself in the “grid” in Tron: Ares. He appears in the threequel as Caius, a soldier program from the Dillinger Grid.

However, the actor has only one line of dialogue in the entire film, and most of his screen time is obstructed by a helmet.

Cameron Monoghan shares his love for Tron

Fans are bummed by Monaghan’s limited role, especially because the actor is a known Tron fan.

Nearly 15 years ago, Monaghan walked the red carpet at the Tron: Legacy premiere. Some loyal fans of the actor recently unearthed an interview in which he explains what an “identification disc” is, demonstrating his in-depth knowledge of the franchise.

Tron: Ares was released in theaters on October 10th. In addition to Leto, the film stars Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Jodie Turner-Smith, Hasan Minhaj, Arturo Castro, and Gillian Anderson. Jeff Bridges reprises his role as Kevin Flynn, the character he played in the original Tron in 1982, as well as Tron: Legacy in 2010.



Fans react to Cameron Monoghan’s role in Tron: Ares

But now that Tron: Ares is playing in theaters, fans of Monoghan are taking to social media to ask why he’s not in much of the film.

“Not Cameron Monaghan having his name in the opening credits of Tron, but only having about 40 seconds of screen time,” someone observed.

Not Cameron Monaghan having his name in the opening credits of Tron but only having about 40 seconds of screen time 😭 — leah (@kitkit_reid_) October 13, 2025

“Cameron Monaghan’s screentime in Tron Ares is baffling. I need to know what his original role was before cuts,” one fan wrote.

Cameron Monaghan’s screentime in Tron Ares is baffling. I need to know what his original role was before cuts. pic.twitter.com/ue5lc28jc4 — Joel (@vetzmovies) October 10, 2025

“This makes me incredibly sad,” another fan captioned a post that shows Monoghan working behind the scenes.

This makes me incredibly sad. https://t.co/ZtejtdUONq — Tron: Ares Is Out!! (@tronhypeguy) October 11, 2025

“Cameron Monaghan has more screen time in LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy as Cal Kestis than he does in Tron: Ares as Caius. Actual wasted potential and talent for the Tron Franchise. Hope they learned,” one person tweeted.

Cameron Monaghan has more screen time in LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy as Cal Kestis than he does in Tron: Ares as Caius. Actual wasted potential and talent for the Tron Franchise. Hope they learned… 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/pW7PVcxfc8 — Daily Jedi Survivor (@DailyJSurvivor) October 13, 2025

Some folks also took the opportunity to take a dig at the film’s star, Jared Leto, whose presence in the film has left some people disinterested in the project.

cameron monaghan getting more praise than jared leto even though he was in the movie for 5 seconds oh cam you will always be famous pic.twitter.com/nIr39b4sLq — Liaaa (@iangalover) October 12, 2025

Meanwhile, other fans are making hilarious jokes.

cameron monaghan in tron ares pic.twitter.com/4eAO4f6mHq — cam 🌌 (@camandfilm) October 10, 2025

Cameron Monaghan watching himself in Tron: Ares https://t.co/pOdkQ95hFM — Ammon (@tangypuppet39) October 10, 2025

me liking every single tweet on my tl saying that cameron monaghan should’ve been the lead of tron ares (i haven’t watched the movie and don’t intend to) pic.twitter.com/D7ORO0rJqn — pickles (@notshoelxces) October 11, 2025

