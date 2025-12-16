“Let them fight”: Fans aren’t happy with “Street Fighter” star Andrew Schulz after he took a dig at the “Mortal Kombat” cast

The first trailer for the Street Fighter remake was released this week, sparking a lot of discussion about Andrew Schulz. The comedian is playing Dan Hibiki in the new film, and when he joined the Street Fighter cast on stage at The Game Awards on Thursday, he tried to start some beef with Mortal Kombat.

Featured Video

“Guys, it’s so important that we appreciate you all here for being great patrons of ‘Street Fighter.’ If you played the game in your life, make some noise,” Schulz said to the crowd.

“This movie is not possible without you guys. We are so grateful. And we’re not the only game that appreciates your patronage. There’s another game out there. They also flew from around the world to be here because they appreciate you. So give it up for the whole cast of Mortal Kombat 2!”

Advertisement

“I’m just kidding, I’m just kidding. They don’t care about you. They only care about money,” he added, which led to groans from the audience. “We care about money and you. Street Fighter forever!”

Mortal Kombat producer Ted Garner commented on the now-viral moment. “I don’t climb over others to get ahead,” he wrote. You can see his response and watch the clip of Schulz below:

I don’t climb over others to get ahead. — Todd Garner (@Todd_Garner) December 12, 2025

Fans react to Andrew Schulz’s Mortal Kombat joke

While Schulz clearly meant the Mortal Kombat dig to be a joke, most people did not find it funny, especially since it came from the controversial comedian.

Advertisement

While it makes sense for projects like Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat to have some competition, there are definitely ways to make it more friendly. Many people have taken to social media to condemn Schulz since his appearance at the Game Awards.

Andrew Shulz in Street Fighter cast pic.twitter.com/HdRP3MQwuX — JAM (@ninjyte) December 12, 2025

People aren’t holding back.

In case you needed a reminder today, Andrew Schultz is a fucking loser and the Street Fighter cast thinks so too.



Dan Hibiki deserved better. — Jay Blum / Comet 🇵🇸 (@thecosmiccomet) December 13, 2025

Advertisement

While some people want to see a battle between the two movies…

So many people crying over this. It’s a joke and they can clearly benefit from having fun with jokes at each other.



Let them fight! https://t.co/vBhnb9jUaC — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) December 13, 2025

…They’re learning Schulz might not be the best guy to defend.

I don’t know who the dude is, totally unfamiliar. I just saw people being upset about the moment and I thought the moment is harmless, just a joke. If there’s context I’m missing, that could be a different story. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) December 13, 2025

Advertisement

Many say it’s a bad look.

This is your reminder that Andrew Schulz is a terrible human being with shitty morals. He is racist , ableist, and Misogynistic. He made fun of people with Down syndrome on his podcast. He doesn’t deserve any screen time. Shame on them for casting him. https://t.co/WeH3NsX9PE — Shannon (@Shannonm788) December 12, 2025

In fact, some people don’t want to see the movie because of him.

Advertisement

Others hope Schulz’s role will be cut down, but it’d be sad for Dan fans.

If they end up recasting or reducing the Dan Hibiki screen time in the Street Fighter movie because of Andrew Schulz being unfunny at the Game Awards, it would be the the most Dan thing to happen. — Michael Hassall (@hoffasaurusx) December 13, 2025

He’s certainly no one’s favorite.

Advertisement

Yea, I had the same reaction when I saw andrew schulz #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/PekZZCM17N — Kulu (@kulu900) December 12, 2025

And let’s remember that the rest of the cast is innocent.

Can we not blame the whole cast? Andrew Schulz is just doing his same bullshit where he wasn’t getting enough attention already so he had to make things worse so that he gets all of the attention. It’s literally how his comedy works. https://t.co/HEehZFdTxv — MitchFace (@mitchfaceman) December 12, 2025

It’s not their fault.

Advertisement

The cast of Street Fighter is wacky in a good way and there’s just Andrew Schulz pic.twitter.com/SsmeHODLYJ — MJ Kujo 💚💙🫧 (@omegasmarimo) December 15, 2025

What to expect from Street Fighter

In addition to Schulz, Street Fighter stars Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Jason Momoa, Roman Reigns, Orville Peck, Callina Liang, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Andrew Schulz, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, Hirooki Goto as E. Honda, and Vidyut Jammwal.

Advertisement

Street Fighter is a beloved video game franchise that debuted in 1987. The fighting games were first developed by Capcom, and there have been various sequels and spin-offs over the years, making it one of the highest-grossing media franchises in history.



The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.



