“Let them fight”: Fans aren’t happy with “Street Fighter” star Andrew Schulz after he took a dig at the “Mortal Kombat” cast

The first trailer for the Street Fighter remake was released this week, sparking a lot of discussion about Andrew Schulz. The comedian is playing Dan Hibiki in the new film, and when he joined the Street Fighter cast on stage at The Game Awards on Thursday, he tried to start some beef with Mortal Kombat.
“Guys, it’s so important that we appreciate you all here for being great patrons of ‘Street Fighter.’ If you played the game in your life, make some noise,” Schulz said to the crowd.
“This movie is not possible without you guys. We are so grateful. And we’re not the only game that appreciates your patronage. There’s another game out there. They also flew from around the world to be here because they appreciate you. So give it up for the whole cast of Mortal Kombat 2!”
“I’m just kidding, I’m just kidding. They don’t care about you. They only care about money,” he added, which led to groans from the audience. “We care about money and you. Street Fighter forever!”
Mortal Kombat producer Ted Garner commented on the now-viral moment. “I don’t climb over others to get ahead,” he wrote. You can see his response and watch the clip of Schulz below:
Fans react to Andrew Schulz’s Mortal Kombat joke
While Schulz clearly meant the Mortal Kombat dig to be a joke, most people did not find it funny, especially since it came from the controversial comedian.
While it makes sense for projects like Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat to have some competition, there are definitely ways to make it more friendly. Many people have taken to social media to condemn Schulz since his appearance at the Game Awards.
People aren’t holding back.
While some people want to see a battle between the two movies…
…They’re learning Schulz might not be the best guy to defend.
Many say it’s a bad look.
In fact, some people don’t want to see the movie because of him.
@pbutterreese Having him in the movie IMMEDIATELY lets me know what time the producers are on! IONWONTIT ❌🙅🏾♂️#streetfightermovie #andrewschultz #gameawards2025 ♬ original sound – Pbutterreese
Others hope Schulz’s role will be cut down, but it’d be sad for Dan fans.
He’s certainly no one’s favorite.
And let’s remember that the rest of the cast is innocent.
It’s not their fault.
What to expect from Street Fighter
In addition to Schulz, Street Fighter stars Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Jason Momoa, Roman Reigns, Orville Peck, Callina Liang, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Andrew Schulz, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, Hirooki Goto as E. Honda, and Vidyut Jammwal.
Street Fighter is a beloved video game franchise that debuted in 1987. The fighting games were first developed by Capcom, and there have been various sequels and spin-offs over the years, making it one of the highest-grossing media franchises in history.
