This Christmas Projector lights up your life with holiday spirit

When it comes to the holidays, those that wish to stand out don’t simply decorate: they dazzle. Sure, LED lights might look good, but it’s nothing anyone hasn’t already seen. To truly leave friends happy and enemies shook a Christmas projector that lights up walls, homes, heck, your entire life.

AtmosFX projector lights are great for any light-heavy holiday including Halloween, Independence Day, and of course, Christmas. The AtmosFX Christmas projector displays scenes that practically come to life. All you need is a projector that takes DVDs, and a surface to point these cheery scenes onto.

The Best AtmosFX Christmas Projector Lights

Before the big night, Santa and company need to actually crank out toys. Familiar scenes straight from the workshop include dancing elves and a toe-tapping soundtrack as Santa checks his list and makes last-minute plans.

Price: $29

What’s that sound coming down the chimney? Spoilers: fat guy in red. But it’s cool, he brought presents. This DVD includes two heartwarming scenes. One, of Santa placing toys under a tree while doing his best to not wake anyone. And two, a fireplace whose flickering flames display some iconic holiday images.

Price: $14

Felix Bernard was truly onto something, condensing the glory of the snowy season into a catchy number. Now, scenes of snow-capped cottages and trees can be enjoyed from the warmth of your living room.

Price: $19

This AtmosFX Christmas projector light is perhaps the most charming option. One scene depicts Santa delivering toys, just like the popular poem the DVD takes its inspiration from. Another features two elves dangling over a fireplace prepping the way for their boss.

Like many AtmosFX offerings, expect a few toe-tapping songs along with charming scenes.

Price: $29

The Daily Dot may receive a payment in connection with purchases of products or services featured in this article. Read our Ethics Policy to learn more.