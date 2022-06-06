Your sex life has been missing out on Quim—the brand with the intimacy serum of your dreams

When it comes to the widespread misconception still lingering around women’s orgasms, I can only blame porn. The adult film standard and a true indication of female pleasure, second only to the male orgasm, is the female orgasm. They can be wet, squirting, loud, long, and so much more, but they’re always happening. Newsflash: not all females can orgasm, not all females can squirt, not all females can achieve that porn-staple wetness, and guess what? That’s okay. If you’ve got a vagina and don’t identify with the porn-cultivated model of the female sex, we’ve got a brand for you. It’s called Quim, and they’re here to help you out.

What is Quim?

According to the site, Quim is “A self-care line for humans with vaginas and humans without vaginas who love vaginas’”. It was born out of the realization that most products created for vaginal health and sexual wellness have not been created to take sustainable, proactive, self-care into account.

Now, the two founders are bringing plant-based care to the masses, and we’re loving every second of it.

Why are Quim’s products so important?

Having a vagina isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. Problems like vaginal dryness, discomfort and inflammation during sex, and even climax issues are not few and far between. In fact, they’re a lot more common than you may think.

Around 17 percent of women aged 18-50 experience problems with vaginal dryness during sex, and as many as 75 percent of women will experience pain during sex at some point (with many having persistent pain). To top it all off, only 25 percent of women can achieve orgasm through intercourse alone. Plus, there are varying statistics on the total number of women who’ve never been able to achieve orgasm — even some as high as 14 percent. And this is all before menopause sets in with its many added challenges.

To make matters worse, many of the products currently on the market claiming to alleviate these symptoms are formulated with harmful (and sometimes toxic) ingredients. Until Quim. Finally, vagina’s everywhere have a brand they can trust to deliver the best kind of remedy with the best kind of ingredients. Give Quim a try and save 15% on your order with coupon code DAILYDOT.

A Quim product breakdown

“Smooth Operator is a hemp CBD-infused, latex-safe serum designed to increase blood flow, promote pelvic relaxation, and decrease inflammation and pain.” It comes in the signature pump bottle perfect for delivering a tailored amount to your pleasure points. It’s got 3-4mg CBD per serving and the brand recommends using four to six pumps wherever you want to feel affected. For best results, apply five to seven minutes before playtime. It’s a perfect formula for the intimate moments that need a little more help.

In my experience, while I don’t necessarily suffer from dryness, irritation, or persistent pain during sex, using the Intimate Serum still had a sizable effect on me. The serum was fresh and minty—it had a pleasant smell and texture—and really did what it said it would do. I felt more calm, open, and ready after applying, and the sensation during intercourse was only heightened.

Unlike the others on this list, Happy Clam Everyday Oil is designed for…well, every day! Use it after the shower, before bed, after sex, when menstruating or PMSing, or anytime you feel your vagina needs a little extra TLC. It’ll keep it happy, healthy, and moisturized—kinda like an eye cream but for your vagina.

Like the Intimate Serum, Happy Clam is also infused with CBD. Three to five pumps can be applied anytime throughout the day for added lubrication and proactive health defense.

Similar to the Intimate Serum, Night Moves Intimate Oil is basically the same thing. Except it’s made with THC-infused oil. The main difference? This oil takes around 20 minutes to fully activate. It’s been designed to intensify sensations and increase libido while supporting a proactive vaginal health routine. If you’ve got the time to wait on it, I highly suggest giving it a try.

The Oh YES! Latex-Safe Serum is essentially the Night Moves Intimate Oil-made latex-safe. Except it only takes around five to seven minutes to get working. This fast-acting cannabis-infused serum has been designed to increase natural lubrication and enhance sensation. If you’ve got a long-time partner and don’t use latex contraceptives, or are just planning on using the serum yourself, I’d recommend snagging the Night Moves Intimate Oil instead.

The Daily Dot may receive a payment in connection with purchases of products or services featured in this article. Read our Ethics Policy to learn more.