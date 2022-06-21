Live the high life with these 15 best smoke accessories

Whether you’re cannabis curious or a hemp connoisseur, the days of smoking ganja out of a water-bottle bong are long gone. It’s time to up your game with high-quality weed accessories that are both functional and aesthetic. But with so many products on the market, which ones should you choose? Luckily, we’ve rounded up the 15 best smoke accessories to level up your smoke sesh. We’re sure that at least one of these products will become your new best bud.

1) Best fancy rolling papers: RAW Organic Hemp 1 ¼-inch Rolling Papers – 24 pack

These organic hemp rolling papers from Smoke Cartel promise a fresher, more refined taste. The all-natural product is also eco-friendly, so you can smoke all you want without feeling guilty. Best of all, the 24-paper pack is neatly stored in a handsome, rustic container. Look sharp while smoking smarter. Save 10% on all Smoke Cartel orders with coupon code DAILYDOT.

2) Best modern pipe: Eye Oraflex Spoon Pipe in Floral

Easy on the eyes, this hand-blown glass pipe from All in One Smoke Shop will add some style to your next smoke break. Perfect for dry herbs, this 4.25-inch pipe features an integrated poker tool, a removable glass bowl, and a double-layered silicone body. Potheads will also love the funky floral design, making it one of our favorite smoke accessories on this list.

3) Best subscription box: Daily High Club

Want to discover new smoking accessories every month? Then be sure to sign up for a monthly subscription box from the Daily High Club. These boxes are loaded with rad smoking supplies delivered straight to your door. You can choose from three different memberships and try bong-ified products curated by smoking experts. Each box includes all of the best smoke accessories you need to get ripped.

4) Best ashtray: Blazy Susan

Don’t leave your ashes all over the floor. Scoop up this ashtray and bowl cleaner from Blazy Susan for a lot less mess. Available in a wide range of color options, this silicone ashtray features a built-in spike that is perfect for unclogging your bowls. This smoking accessory is also dishwasher-friendly and color-fade resistant. Best of all, you can get 10% off your orders with code BLAZY10.

5) Best vaporizer: PAX 3 Vaporizer

The PAX 4 vaporizer from Smoke Cartel is a sleek and sophisticated vape that works well for dry herbs and wax. Rated 4.9 out of five stars, this badass baby features a deep construction oven and concentrate insert. Simply insert your product of choice in the bottom, press the button, wait 15 seconds, and you’re ready to soar. The discreet design makes it perfect for on-the-go blazing. Use coupon code DAILYDOT to save 10%!

Need a bong that’s versatile and affordable? Then look no further than this 10-inch beaker bong from Aqua Works. Priced to please, this compact bong is made from thick 9mm glass and features an ice pinch for a cool hit every time. Available in four different color options, the bong’s curved lip ensures you always get the perfect amount of smoke.

7) Best grinder: Marley Natural Wood Grinder

Of all the best smoke accessories, there’s one that you can’t get wrong: a high-quality grinder. This natural wooden grinder, available on Vapor, is the ideal fusion of precision grinding technology and minimalistic styling. The perfect addition to any smoker’s stash, this discreet grinder has a removable lid. Apply your dry herb to the teeth, replace the lid, press down, and rotate the material until it’s finely ground. Best of all, it’s super easy to clean!

8) Best stash box: Atlas Magnetic Book Box

For those who want to keep their stash out of sight and out of mind, this vintage-inspired magnetic faux leather book box is the perfect way to hide your supplies. This stash box features a secure magnetic closure that protects your items while trapping smells. Choose from two different bundles, including a standard or upgraded option. Both bundles include a book box, papers, wick, odor-proof storage jar, and doob tape.

9) Best hookah: Al Fahker Ceramic Hookah

This hookah, available on Portable Hookahs, is a godsend for any smoker. The 12.5-inch ceramic hookah comes in a gorgeously engraved wood box with form-fitted padding to keep your gear safe. This kit includes everything you need for a killer smoking session, including two bowls, two ceramic-screen HMDs, and a lightweight, washable hookah hose.

10) Best wearable device: Strawberry One-Hitter Necklace

If you want to enjoy ganja on the go, pick up this fruit-tastic strawberry one-hitter necklace from Edie Parker. This necklace comes in a discreet, delicate design that is the perfect addition to any outfit. We’d hit that. Get 10% off your first order with code WARMWELCOME.

11) Best pen: Rainbow Chrome Terp Pen

Show your pride all year long with this limited-edition rainbow chrome terp pen from Boundless. Great to enjoy your favorite concentrate while out and about, this pen instantly heats up your product and is made from 100% medical-grade stainless steel. No butane is needed. Just load up, inhale to activate, and you’re good to go.

12) Best high-end art piece: Milky Tanjun Pipe

If you’re into pop art pieces, this unique pipe from Laundry Day is a great smoke accessory to add to your collection. Available in pink or periwinkle, this thoughtfully designed ceramic pipe can also be used as decor. Measuring about three inches long, this pipe is definitely a stunner.

13) Best herb holder: Blue Diamond Herb Holder

Stash your stuff in style with this blue diamond herb holder from Green Goddess Supply. Made from borosilicate glass, this 19mm herb holder features a tapered end to ensure a seamless fit to every connector. The product also comes with five free pipe screens.

14) Best lighter: For a Good Time Hard Edge lighter

Let the good times roll with this fun lighter from Edie Parker. This bold and bright lighter uses Zippo lighter fluid and is the perfect way to spark up your bong, pipe, or joint.

15) Best dab rig: Mini Dab Rig

This five-inch mini dab rig from All in One Smoke Shop is a straightforward and no-fuss way to enjoy your weed. Featuring a flared lip, this affordable smoking accessory is great for newbies.

The Daily Dot may receive a payment in connection with purchases of products or services featured in this article. Read our Ethics Policy to learn more.