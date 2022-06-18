Best first Father’s Day gifts for new dads

Father’s Day is right around the corner, which means it’s time to get your last-minute gifts in! Every dad deserves to feel special on his day—especially if it’s their first year celebrating. If they’re a new dad this Father’s Day, why not splurge on something they’ll truly love? Whether your new dad is a coffee lover, self-proclaimed grill master, or at-home cook, leave the shopping to us and read below for their perfect first Fathers Day gifts.

The Best First Father’s Day Gifts

1) For the dad with a pizza addiction: Matching Pizza Shirt & Body Suit

And for their budding pizza enthusiast. Big slice, meet little slice. This matching t-shirt and bodysuit set is the perfect attire for dad and baby to kick back and relax in style. Featuring 100% cotton and available in various sizes and colors, this matching clothing set makes a perfect gift for the new dad and baby. Sounds like a match made in pizza heaven.

Price: $26.95

2) For the dad who loves to chef it up: Brava Oven

It’s as much a gift for him as it is for the whole family. The Brava oven is sure to be your home’s next go-to kitchen gadget and it’s so much more than your average countertop oven. This one can Air-Fry, Roast, Bake, Sear (Broil), Toast, Reheat, Rice Cook, Dehydrate, Slow-Cook, and Keep Warm. Plus, it’s got multi-zone cooking so he’ll be able to cook a combo of food groups at the same time. Our favorite part? Its app and internal camera, that’ll let him (or anyone trying to chef something up) monitor their cooks from their phone.

FYI, you can snag the Brava starter set on Amazon for 15% off with the code BRAVA15OFF until Sunday, June 19.

Price: $1,295

3) For the dad who loves his whiskey: Whiskey Tasting Set

It’s perfect for two—or one and a backup. This set comes with two whiskey wedge glasses that have attachable silicone ice forms that form ice wedges for the ultimate chilled experience. Add on the sets smoky almonds, bourbon gummy bears, and single malt and bourbon toothpicks and he’s got himself a tasting to remember.

Price: $106

4) For the dad that likes to travel in comfort: The Original Travel Pillow

With a new addition to the family, he might not be going anywhere soon, but it’s the thought that counts. This pillow delivers scientifically proven neck support perfect for airplanes, road trips, or even quick naps at work. All he’ll have to do is unwrap the pillow and put it on either side of their neck, wrap it up, and zzzz away. It comes in four colors, and the same machine-washable fabric. He’ll be booking his next trip asap!

Price: $39.99

5) For the dad who likes to get his spice on: Snoop Dogg Hot Sauce and Cookbook

Snoop’s beloved cookbook From Crook to Cook has been paired with a selection of four barbecue favorites. Cutino’s jalapeno, habanero, chipotle, and Verde sauces, a rosewood natural bristle basting brush, and a Hallelu-jah Sauce for grilling meat, fish, and chicken are also included in the set. His mouth will be waterin’ and yours will too.

Price: $109

6) For the dad who can’t start their day without coffee: Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker

This one makes all kinds—Classic, Rich, Over Ice, or Specialty Brew—and can fill any sized cup up to a full carafe. He can forget the diluted taste of coffee pods and fill this maker with his favorite ground beans instead. Plus, it comes with a fold-away frother that can be removed for easy cleaning. It’ll be their daily dose of happiness and energy. Two for one.

Price: $127.99

7) For the dad who loves to grill: Grilling Season Set

Because what’s Father’s Day without grilling season? And what’s grilling season without a couple of cedarwood planks? This gift set comes with a grillmasters recipe book, smoky BBQ rub, and Junebug’s Hallelu-jah barbecue sauce perfect for basting, dipping, and marinating. Call the family over and fire up the grill for the best BBQ ever.

Price: $62

8) For the dad who loves to have fun: Fun and Games Set

There’s nothing more fun than a board game in a banana. This gift set comes with the cult-favorite board game Bananagrams and a few other fun surprises. We love the colorful playing cards, Mexican chocolates, and mini paper games included in this set. Plus, it’s completely customizable so you can add on as you please!

Price: $57

The Daily Dot may receive a payment in connection with purchases of products or services featured in this article. Read our Ethics Policy to learn more.