Thanks to the Tinder effect, finding a casual sex site isn’t difficult. But many free online dating sites hide behind the curtain of “matchmaking” with no way for users to opt out of searching for their soulmate and opt into the world of casual sex. This leads to a whole lot of time wasted talking to the wrong people.

How about you quit disappointing yourself (and others) and stop relying on Tinder to help you meet someone? There are plenty of free casual sex sites that you could be using instead. These dedicated networks provide a diverse forum for adults to chat with other interested parties also looking for no-strings-attached sex. Meaning you can avoid the awkward “why are you on here?” conversation and get right to the good stuff – like discussing consent!

Free casual sex sites that work better than mainstream dating apps

AdultFriendFinder (or AFF as it’s commonly referred to as) is one of the most well-known free casual sex sites, and that’s because it hosts the world’s largest sex and swinger community. The site isn’t limited to casual dating, either. Users will find a magazine, blog, chatrooms, and even an erotic stories section to discuss kinks, swap sex stories, and share tips with other members.

2.) InstantHookups

If you’re short on time or travel frequently, InstantHookups is a casual sex site with a large international database of active members. The site also uses a GPS system to match profiles, so you won’t have to worry about traveling across the country for a date (unless you want to, of course).

3.) Xpress

Unlike other free casual dating sites, Xpress not only shows you chat requests but people who have viewed your profile, too. So if you’re shy, this is probably the best site for you, since all you have to do is view someone’s profile to show that you’re interested. No words to fumble over here! And all you need in order to sign up is a valid email address and a username.

4.) SoNaughty

SoNaughty encourages its members to be as open as possible since, according to them, honesty is the best policy when it comes to getting what you want. After all, communication is key in any kind of relationship, committed or not. SoNaughty makes it easy by offering multiple avenues of messaging. And in addition to that, the site also offers video chat services for members to use before they meet up.

5.) GetItOn

If you hate sifting through online dating profiles or having to “read between the lines,” GetItOn is for you. The site has a robust sign-up process that requires you to divulge your sexual preferences in detail. This may sound intimidating at first, but it really makes the hookup process rather straightforward. Just click on someone’s profile and you’ll be able to see exactly what they’re looking for and whether or not the two of you could be compatible.

The Daily Dot may receive a payment in connection with purchases of products or services featured in this article. Click here to learn more.