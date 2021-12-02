Best Christmas gifts for your dad that he’ll actually like

Picking out the right gift for mom is difficult, but shopping for dad is nearly impossible. Don’t overthink it. After all, even though he won’t admit it, dad probably likes a lot of the same cool gifts you do. Still, we’ve compiled a list of the best Christmas gifts for dad to make it a little less of a chore this year.

Below are gifts curated with fathers in mind, but they would work equally well with uncles, older mentors, and of course, grandpa.

Best Christmas Gifts for Dads

Nothing will render audible sighs of defeat than getting dad another tie. But that doesn’t mean all accessories should be thrown out the window. A stunning black watch goes with just about any outfit and is even waterproof.

Price: $94

Dedicating an entire fridge just for cold beverages is a good way for dad to stunt on his haters. It can hold up to 21 six-packs (that’s 126 beers), but it works equally well with sodas and ciders. Anything that dad wants to keep ice cold.

Price: $359

Finally, dad can be vigilant with the thermostat without having to check it once an hour. With this smart device, dad can use his phone to control the temperature, manage energy use, and even monitor alerts if something goes wrong. It’s enough to make any father drunk with power.

Price: $141

The best way to melt away the daily aches and pains is with a massage gun. That’s why this massage gun is one of the smartest buys available on the market. It has customizable speeds, a super-long battery life, and even a flashy OLED display screen.

Price: $299

Whether it’s a gaggle of noisy kids or a wife nagging dad to clean out the gutters, Sony’s noise-canceling headphones will drown out the outside world. It switches between devices seamlessly and charges in minutes.

Price: $148 (regularly $249)

Some dads practically have a conniption from simply looking at a polygon. For many dads, gaming peaked in the arcade. Luckily, this tabletop arcade cabinet captures the magic of the early ‘90s — no quarters required. If button-mashing fighters aren’t his thing, other arcade classics are available.

Price: $55

Personal grooming can be dicey with a conventional razor. Don’t let him take unnecessary risks when they make special equipment for these special areas. This one is showerproof to make it as easy as possible to use.

Price: $49 (regularly $69)

There’s no standing between a man and his grill, and pellet smokers are all the rage right now. With the Masterbuilt, you can set it to a low and slow cook for a delicious rack of ribs or heat it up to 700 degrees Fahrenheit for the perfectly seared steak. The versatility and high-tech capabilities of the Masterbuilt will guarantee your dad masters the art of charcoal grilling and smoking.

Price: $497

The family handyman is nothing without his tools, and there’s no better power drill than the DeWalt Cordless Drill. This compact, lightweight power tool comes with a high-speed transmission and powerful motor, guaranteeing that his next project will be a breeze.

Price: $99 (regularly $169)

When all else fails, buy the man a beer — his own homemade beer. This craft beer-making kit has everything an aspiring brewmaster needs to make a successful batch, including a full-blown bottling kit.

Price: $69

The guys are finally getting in on the miracle skincare products that are popular right now. These Black Wolf products don’t just simply clean; they exfoliate and remove toxins to leave the skin feeling and looking smoother. The skincare set is complete with a handy carrying case and sleek microfiber sponge.

Price: $75 (regularly $84)

For any dad who loves grilling, broiling, or smoking meat, the MEATER is a must-have. Whether it’s his back or his feet, dad doesn’t want to hover over a hot grill anymore. This wireless thermometer will let him kick up his feet and monitor his meat from rooms away with perfect precision.

Price: $66

You’re never too old to toss around the pigskin with your old man. Next time, take it up a notch with this football throwing net. Portable and easy to assemble, this trainer props up in any backyard in minutes for some football fun with the family.

Price: $99

This gift smacks of the old Sharper Image days. This cushion transforms any seat into a massage chair that includes 10 vibration settings and heat. It provides nearly instant relief from neck to hips, all with the click of a button.

Price: $58

Coffee house quality coffee doesn’t have to be complicated. This machine makes everything from cappuccinos to a standard pot of Joe with only a few button clicks. Make one cup or 10 with similar ease. It’s a great Christmas gift for dad, but it’s a great Christmas gift for everyone.

Price: $119

