Best Christmas gifts for your dad that he’ll actually like

Make him proud, for once.

Published Dec 2, 2021

Picking out the right gift for mom is difficult, but shopping for dad is nearly impossible. Don’t overthink it. After all, even though he won’t admit it, dad probably likes a lot of the same cool gifts you do. Still, we’ve compiled a list of the best Christmas gifts for dad to make it a little less of a chore this year.

Below are gifts curated with fathers in mind, but they would work equally well with uncles, older mentors, and of course, grandpa.

Best Christmas Gifts for Dads

1) Fossil Men’s Nate Quartz Stainless Chronograph

A black stainless steel Fossil Chronograph on someones wrist.

Nothing will render audible sighs of defeat than getting dad another tie. But that doesn’t mean all accessories should be thrown out the window. A stunning black watch goes with just about any outfit and is even waterproof. 

Price: $94

BUY ON AMAZON

2) NewAir Beverage Refrigerator

NewAir Beverage cooler full of drinks and placed in the corner of a kitchen.

Dedicating an entire fridge just for cold beverages is a good way for dad to stunt on his haters. It can hold up to 21 six-packs (that’s 126 beers), but it works equally well with sodas and ciders. Anything that dad wants to keep ice cold.

Price: $359

BUY ON AMAZON

3) Honeywell Wireless WiFi Thermostat

A Honeywell Wireless Thermostat product image.

Finally, dad can be vigilant with the thermostat without having to check it once an hour. With this smart device, dad can use his phone to control the temperature, manage energy use, and even monitor alerts if something goes wrong. It’s enough to make any father drunk with power. 

Price: $141

BUY ON AMAZON

4) TheraGun Elite

A Theragun Elite device along with it's optional heads.

The best way to melt away the daily aches and pains is with a massage gun. That’s why this massage gun is one of the smartest buys available on the market. It has customizable speeds, a super-long battery life, and even a flashy OLED display screen. 

Price: $299

BUY ON AMAZON

5) Sony Extra Bass Noise-Canceling Headphones

A pair of blue Sony Noise-Canceling Headphones on a desk.

Whether it’s a gaggle of noisy kids or a wife nagging dad to clean out the gutters, Sony’s noise-canceling headphones will drown out the outside world. It switches between devices seamlessly and charges in minutes.

Price: $148 (regularly $249) 

BUY ON AMAZON

6) My Arcade Street Fighter II Champion Edition Micro Player

A gamer playing the countertop My Arcade Street Fighter 2 Championship Edition.

Some dads practically have a conniption from simply looking at a polygon. For many dads, gaming peaked in the arcade. Luckily, this tabletop arcade cabinet captures the magic of the early ‘90s — no quarters required. If button-mashing fighters aren’t his thing, other arcade classics are available.

Price: $55

BUY ON AMAZON

7) Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000

A man using a Phillips Norelco Bodygroom device to shave his chest.

Personal grooming can be dicey with a conventional razor. Don’t let him take unnecessary risks when they make special equipment for these special areas. This one is showerproof to make it as easy as possible to use. 

Price: $49 (regularly $69)

BUY ON AMAZON

8) Masterbuilt Gravity Series 560 Digital Smoker

A Masterbuilt Gravity Series electric grill with a man cooking meat and asparagus on the device.

There’s no standing between a man and his grill, and pellet smokers are all the rage right now. With the Masterbuilt, you can set it to a low and slow cook for a delicious rack of ribs or heat it up to 700 degrees Fahrenheit for the perfectly seared steak. The versatility and high-tech capabilities of the Masterbuilt will guarantee your dad masters the art of charcoal grilling and smoking.

Price: $497  

BUY ON AMAZON

9) DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit

The Dewalt Drill and Driver kit along with its carrying case is a great Christmas gift for dad.

The family handyman is nothing without his tools, and there’s no better power drill than the DeWalt Cordless Drill. This compact, lightweight power tool comes with a high-speed transmission and powerful motor, guaranteeing that his next project will be a breeze.

Price: $99 (regularly $169)

BUY ON AMAZON

10) Northern Brewer 1 Gallon Beer Making Starter Kit

The contents of the Northern Brewer Beer Kit complete with bottler, brewing bucket, and ingredients for a batch of beer.

When all else fails, buy the man a beer — his own homemade beer. This craft beer-making kit has everything an aspiring brewmaster needs to make a successful batch, including a full-blown bottling kit.

Price: $69

BUY ON AMAZON

11) Black Wolf 7-piece Skincare Set

The full Black Wolf skincare package complete with microfiber sponge, towel, and carrying case.

The guys are finally getting in on the miracle skincare products that are popular right now. These Black Wolf products don’t just simply clean; they exfoliate and remove toxins to leave the skin feeling and looking smoother. The skincare set is complete with a handy carrying case and sleek microfiber sponge.

Price: $75 (regularly $84)

BUY ON AMAZON

12) MEATER Smart Thermometer

A steak cooking over coals with a MEATER meat thermometer inside it, along with the device's companion app.

For any dad who loves grilling, broiling, or smoking meat, the MEATER is a must-have. Whether it’s his back or his feet, dad doesn’t want to hover over a hot grill anymore. This wireless thermometer will let him kick up his feet and monitor his meat from rooms away with perfect precision.

Price: $66

BUY ON AMAZON

13) PodiuMax Portable Football Trainer 

You’re never too old to toss around the pigskin with your old man. Next time, take it up a notch with this football throwing net. Portable and easy to assemble, this trainer props up in any backyard in minutes for some football fun with the family.

Price: $99

BUY ON AMAZON

14) Comfier Massage Seat Cushion with Heat

A woman sitting in a chair with a Comfier massage cushion.

This gift smacks of the old Sharper Image days. This cushion transforms any seat into a massage chair that includes 10 vibration settings and heat. It provides nearly instant relief from neck to hips, all with the click of a button.

Price: $58

BUY ON AMAZON

15) Ninja Specialty 10-Cup Coffee Maker

Ninja Coffee Maker along with a few of the drinks the device can make is one of the best Christmas gifts for dad.

Coffee house quality coffee doesn’t have to be complicated. This machine makes everything from cappuccinos to a standard pot of Joe with only a few button clicks. Make one cup or 10 with similar ease. It’s a great Christmas gift for dad, but it’s a great Christmas gift for everyone.

Price: $119

BUY ON AMAZON

