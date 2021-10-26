Our pick of the best business classes on MasterClass

When you go into the business world, you’re told you can go any way you like. But a business major is supposed to open all kinds of doors, right? It’s supposed to make it so that you can take a confident step through any of them. However, while there are many aspects of business that remain constant through multiple industries, there are even more that do not. That’s where the business classes on Masterclass come in.

If you’ve completed college with a business degree and are now finding that you need to focus on one specific industry, or if you’ve never taken a business class and want to try one out, head on over to MasterClass and learn directly from the experts.

What is MasterClass?

Published in 2015, MasterClass was founded as an educational platform that offered classes from three masters of different trades. As the years passed, more and more masters were inducted into the MasterClass library. Today, the library holds over 100 classes and spans 11 categories.

Each class consists of about 20 ten-minute long lessons taught by the master of your choice. Follow along as they share their stories, skills, shortcuts, failures, and successes in Food, Arts and Entertainment, Business, Design and Style, Writing, and more.

How much is a MasterClass membership and how does it work?

MasterClass memberships are billed annually and range from $15 – $23 a month. All membership tiers come with additional workbooks, access to all the classes on the site, and members-only community discussion. However, if you choose to settle on the standard $15 membership option, you’ll be missing out on a couple of add-ons.

The standard membership only allows for one device to be watching at the same time. As well, no offline viewing or downloading is allowed. With the Plus membership, two devices can watch at the same time, and the Premium membership allows for six devices. These two membership options also allow for downloading content.

MasterClass is so sure of its content, the site offers a 30-day guarantee. If you happen to pay for a year’s membership and find that the content isn’t for you, no worries. Simply email within the first 30 days to receive a full refund.

What business classes does MasterClass offer?

Business classes on MasterClass might have some of the most exciting teachers in the game. Highly reputable professionals in their fields will take you through their tips and tricks of what worked for them and show you how they can work for you.

Possibly the most exciting aspect of the business side is all the varying sub-industries that are covered. Dive deep into the fashion business with Anna Wintour. Navigate business strategy and leadership with Bob Iger. Tackle self-made entrepreneurship with Sara Blakely. Build a fashion brand with Diane Von Furstenburg.

By learning from the best, you’re sure to elevate your business knowledge as high as it can go. Take the tips from these titans of industries and turn them into your gold!

Our favorite business classes on MasterClass

Learn from beauty mogul Bobbi Brown as she teaches the beauty of natural enhancement. Listen to her step-by-step tutorials using models with a range of skin tones, figure out how to choose the right foundation, execute simple but classic looks, and feel confident in your skin. Let Bobbi guide your blush brush to makeup success.

You may not have heard of Chris Voss, but that doesn’t make him any less special than the other professionals in the business section. As an FBI hostage negotiator, Chris Voss has persuaded terrorists, bank robbers, and kidnappers to see his side and accept his terms. His field-tested strategies will help you concur real-world negotiations and finally get what you want out of life.

Who else could speak on handling creativity and implementing leadership better than Anna Wintour? She’s been the Editor-in-chief of Vogue Magazine for over 30 years and serves as the Artistic Director of Condè Nast.

Take a look into her world as she nurtures talent, makes bold decisions, and evolves a brand. You’ll be donning your own pair of iconic sunnies soon enough.

High-school student council might be the closest any of us have ever been to running an election campaign. If you’re one of the interesting few who think campaign strategy and messaging may be your calling, there are no better lessons to take than the one taught by Obama’s and Bush’s elections. Find the inspiration and tools to get involved at any level with this electric class.

Sara Blakely, the founder of Spanx, didn’t always have smooth sailing. From selling fax machines door-to-door to becoming the world’s youngest female self-made billionaire in 2012. Now you can learn how to open your own doors. Close deals, brand your product, build awareness, and buckle in for your rise to industry success.

