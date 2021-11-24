The Best Black Friday Sales for Pet Owners This Season

Black Friday is a shopping holiday ripe for electronics, home furnishings, and big-ticket items. Among all the fun, it seems like one crucial member of the family has been left out — our furry friends.

Since they don’t have opposable thumbs or cash flow, it’s up to us to shop for them. Thankfully, we’ve rounded up some great Black Friday sales for pet owners so you can just kick back, relax, and add to your cart.

Best Black Friday Pet Deals

Whether you’ve got a big dog, loveable cat, or scaly water dweller, there are Black Friday gifts for them all. So don’t disappoint, and fill your pet’s stockings with these Black Friday sales!

Black Friday Sales for Dog Owners

1) Finally Find Out Your Dog’s Breed and Health: Embark Vet Breed & Health Dog DNA Test

There are a lot of reasons to get your dog a DNA test this Black Friday.

For one, a dog’s DNA may unlock the mysteries of its breed, or breeds, and may highlight useful ways to connect and train your new friend.

Embark is the most accurate and highest-rated dog DNA kit on the market and doesn’t stop with basic DNA.

This kit will also be able to highlight potential health risks your pup may face, as well as pinpoint any genetics that may affect its lifespan, personality, and more.

Price: $149 (regularly $199)

2) Potty Train Your Puppy With Indoor Artificial Grass: Artificial Grass Puppy Pad Collection

Potty training your new best friend just got easier! With this artificial grass puppy pad, you and your furry friend can conquer the potty training stage in style.

Instead of using regular puppy pads around the house, this artificial grass pad gets your puppy used to the feel of going outside.

Before you know it, your furry companion will be taking their business out to nature without even thinking about it.

Price: $22 (regularly $29)

3) Amp up the park play: Nerf Dog Tennis Ball Blaster

Exercising is an essential part of any dog’s day-to-day life.

While going for a calm walk is a great way to commit to everyday exercise, making sure your furry friend gets a long, hard run in at least three times a week is even better.

The next time you take a trip to the dog park, bring this tennis ball blaster with you, so your dog can fetch and chase for hours.

Price: $32.99

Black Friday Sales for Cat Owners

4) Set Your Cat Up In a Luxury Apartment: You & Me Deluxe Clubhouse 7-Level Cat Tree

Cats love to lounge in style. Treat your cat to the life of luxury they expect with the ultimate cat apartment.

The You & Me Deluxe Cat Tree from Petco has seven levels, two caves, and four scratch posts – all covered in a piece of soft, gray plush fabric for an added touch of luxury.

In terms of sheer value, this is one of the best Black Friday pet deals on the list.

Price: $187(regularly $249)

5) Keep Your Cat Or Kitten Busy With Fun: Interactive Cat Toy

Cats are curious pets, and keeping their minds active is just as important as keeping their bodies active. This fun interactive toy does both.

When turned on, this automatic toy waves its butterflies around, replicating their natural movements for your cat to hunt down.

As the butterflies move, your cat will chase, jump, and paw at them, and remain entertained for long stretches of time.

This toy comes with two replacement butterflies and a year’s warranty just in case your cat or kitten becomes overly excited.

Price: $16 (regularly $19)

6) Give Your Cat an Endless Amount of Playtime: Indoor Cats Tunnel Tube

This interactive cat toy ball is an eight in one toy for your cat or kitten to enjoy.

Made of high-quality felt and short-haired PV velvet, this ball will provide your pet with a snug and cozy place to rest.

If your pet is in the mood to play, simply transform the ball into one of its many interactive shapes and leave your cat to its imagination. In our book, that makes this one of the best Black Friday pet deals around.

Price: $38 (regularly $42)

Black Friday Sales for Small Animal Owners

7) Treat Your Small Friend To a Delicious Snack: Lacrima Chew Toys

Turn snack time into hours of flavorful fun for your furry pets with these adorable chew toys.

Made from timothy hay grass, all of these toys are packed full of nutrients and are very easy to digest.

Not only will these chew toys be a tasty treat, but they’ll help provide molar and intestinal support, relieve depression, and keep your pets happy.

Price: $7.99 (regularly $12.99)

Black Friday Sales for Fish Owners

8) Keep Your Scaly Friends Clean: Aquarium Gravel Cleaner

Surprise, surprise! Aquatic life can be quite dirty. As a proud owner of water dwellers, I’m sure you’re very aware of that fact.

Thankfully, we’ve got you covered with an easy, foolproof way to keep your fish tank clean and your aquatic pets happy.

This fish tank siphon-cleaning tool will help you with water changes, sand-washing, and dirt suction – all while keeping your hands dry and clean.

Price: $21 (regularly $28)

9) Upgrade Your Fish’s Water Filter: Marineland Penguin 350 BIO-Wheel Power Filter

Keep your aquarium crystal clear with the most reliable, technically advanced filtration system on the market.

Marineland’s Bio-Wheel Penguin Power Filter provides effective, three-stage aquarium filtration without the hassle of air pumps, valves, and tubing or air stones.

With virtually no setup, keeping your aquarium clear, clean, and healthy couldn’t be easier. It’s the perfect Black Friday deal for any fish lover!

Price: $47 (regularly $59)

Black Friday Sales for Bird Owners

Nutrition matters, and when you’re feeding your bird generic seeds, you’re missing out on an opportunity to take care of your pet.

Switch to ZuPreem FruitBlend for top-of-the-line nutritious bird food.

These pellets are filled with fruity flavors and fortified with essential vitamins and minerals to provide your bird with the foundation for a healthy diet.

Price: $107.99 (regularly $115)

11) Keep Your Bird Happy In An Upgraded Cage: You & Me Parrot Open Top Cage

Treat your beloved birds to a perfect oasis with this upgraded birdcage. At 37 inches, your pet will be able to hop around freely and climb as it pleases.

When you want to showcase your flighty friend, simply open up the top of the cage and let it perch.

Best of all, cleanup is a breeze thanks to the removable grate and pull-out tray.

Price: $109 (regularly $129)

