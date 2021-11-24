The Best Home Gym Equipment to Bag This Black Friday

Thanksgiving around the corner means turkey, cranberry sauce, and, if you’re lucky, pumpkin pie. While this may arguably be the most delicious holiday, it’s also a hard one to work off.

With New Years’ not too far away, start shaving off Thanksgiving ahead of your annual New Year’s Resolution by investing in the best Black Friday home gym equipment deals around.

It’s time for you to feel your best without breaking the bank this coming year!

The Best Black Friday Home Gym Equipment to Buy

When you’re shopping for a home gym, it can seem like the options are endless – but these Black Friday home gym deals will make your choices a little easier.

The first thing you need to figure out when buying home gym equipment is what you want to achieve from your workouts.

Different types of equipment cater to different parts of your body, so if you’re confused about where to begin, have no worries.

We’ve rounded up the best weights and separated them into categories so all you have to do is scroll.

It’s not Black Friday without this home gym equipment!

Best Home Free Weights

1) Best Adjustable Kettleball Weight Set: PEAKFORM Kettlebell Weight Set

If you’re looking for a compact weight set that gets the job done, this is the free weight for you.

The PEAKFORM Kettlebell Weight Set features an easy-to-grab handle and rounded shape, making it the ideal weight for quick at-home exercises like squats and assisted push-ups.

The set also comes with six drop cast iron plates that allow you to adjust the weight from 10 to 40 pounds. It’s workout magic!

Price: $118.66

2) Best Adjustable Dumbbells: LEADNOVO Adjustable Weight Dumbbells Set

These adjustable weights are perfect for out of the gym use. They’re compact enough so you can use them home or at the office without having to worry about available storage space.

If you or someone you know is trying to achieve the ideal physique, these adjustable weights are a great way to cross the goal line.

Price: $179.99 $169.99

3) Best Gym-like Dumbbell Set Up: CAP Barbell Dumbbell Set with Rack

If you’re not worried about losing the space war to your workout equipment, go the traditional gym route with this weight set.

This set comes complete with a metal rack for displaying and storage purposes, five pairs of dumbbells, and an A-frame dumbbell rack to keep them off the floor.

The dumbbells allow you to target specific muscle groups or perform a full-body workout, while the A-frame rack maximizes space and allows you to easily access and store your kit.

Price: $449.99 $276.65

4) Best Medicine and Exercise Ball Set: Athletic Supply Medicine & Exercise Ball

We’re going to let you in on a little workout secret: Medicine balls are the best way to unlock unlimited workout variations at home.

Squats, shoulder presses, push-ups, lunges, chest tosses, jumps, and deadlifts can all be tackled with ease, and thanks to the unique diamond pattern in this product offering, you’ll get a solid grip each time.

Workout alone, or with a partner, and enjoy doing it with these medicine balls.

Price: $299.88

Best Home Gym Equipment

1) Best At-Home Stationary Bike: YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike

You don’t have to pay top dollar to get a top-quality stationary bike, and this one from Yosuda proves it.

Its belt-driven system provides a smoother and quieter ride than chain transport, so it won’t disturb your apartment neighbors or sleeping kids.

LCD monitor and iPad mount, and a large range of resistance, give users a comfortable indoor riding experience. Hop on, strap in, and take your body for the ride of its life.

Price: $315.99

2) Best Adjustable Weight Bench: PERLECARE Weight Bench

When building a home gym, this weight bench is a must. The Perlecare Weight Bench is perfect for all sorts of workouts, including ab workouts, leg workouts, and arm workouts.

Thanks to its smartly placed stabilizers, your legs can grip to hold you steady while you let gravity become your free weight.

Price: $139.99

3) Best Squat Rack for Your Home Gym: BangTong&Li Squat Rack Stand

Talk about a multi-purpose piece of gym equipment!

This squat rack stand allows you to work out your entire upper body with ease. Equipped with two barbell storage racks and an H-shaped base, you’ll be able to free squat and lift as well as incorporate a bench to aid you in your routines.

Price: $155.99 $119.99

4) Best At Home Rowing Machine: Fitness Reality 4000MR Magnetic Rower

The Fitness Reality 400MR Magnetic Rower is the ultimate full-body workout!

Your arms, core, and legs will be pushed to the max as you traverse the 15 pre-set workout programs meant to challenge your stamina and strength.

Thanks to this sleek design, you’ll be able to fold the machine into itself for a compact cleanup after every workout.

The sheer value alone makes this one of the best Black Friday home gym deals on this list.

Price: $849.00 $649.00

Meet the BangTong&Li Power Tower Workout Pull Up & Dip station, the secret to toned arms and washboards abs.

This power tower is made of thickened heavy-duty steel to ensure its sturdiness and durability. It can support various pull-up exercises and comes equipped with thick cushions for comfortable use.

Say goodbye to gym fees and hello to the upper-body strength and physique you’ve always wanted.

Price: $179.99 $159.99

Best Home Gym Add-Ons

1) Best Resistance Bands to Build Muscle: Walito Resistance Bands

Resistance bands might be one of the best inventions to aid in the success of at-home exercising. Just 20 minutes a day can give you the legs and butt you’ve always wanted.

The Walito resistance bands offer three levels of resistance, perfect for interchangeable use. The best part of it all? These bands can fit anywhere for easy on-the-go use.

Price: $14.99 $10.61

2) Best Tool to Start Your Day: Darchen Mini Trampoline

Did you know that jumping for five minutes every morning can help kick-start your digestive system and metabolism?

It can also build muscle, burn fat, and have a positive effect on bone health. Who knew that so much good could come from doing something so fun!

Not only will the Darchen Mini Trampoline bring you one step closer to achieving your exercise goals, but you’re guaranteed to start your day with a smile.

Price: $149.99 $129.99

3) Best Machine for Working Out At Your Desk: GOREDI Pedal Exerciser Stationary

Many of us are permanently working from home, which means being a lot less active. If you’re waking up and working all under the same roof, you’re not being as active as normal.

Make up for the lost activity by pedaling at your desk! This stationary pedal exerciser is compact enough to fit underneath your work desk, so you can stay active while you get your job done.

Price: $42.99

4) Best Add-On for Muscle Relief: 321 STRONG Foam Roller

There’s nothing better for sore limbs than a nice massage. Thanks to this foam roller, you won’t have to continuously spend your money on helping your body getting back to feeling its best.

If you’ve got overworked and strained limbs, we’ve got the solution. Simply roll them over this ridged tissue massager for instant relief to your hamstring, IT band, glutes, and calves.

Price: $44.99 $26.99

