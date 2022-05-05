Some of our favorite women-owned businesses and their best products

Let’s hear it for the girls—and their businesses. Fresh off the heels of International Women’s Day, we’re rounding up some of our favorite women-owned businesses and their best-sellers so you can shop till you drop and feel good about it too. From vibrators to quality chocolates, here are a couple of products you won’t want to miss.

1) Dame

We love Dame for so many reasons. Founded by a female power-duo in 2014, Dame developed Eva, the most crowdfunded sex toy in history. As the years have passed, they’ve kept developing best-selling sex toys and standing up for women’s pleasure every chance they get.

We love the Eva, Pom, and Arc – all vibrators designed to get you exploring and feeling good. The Eva is Dame’s set-it-and-forget-it best-selling couples vibrator. It sits right on top of the clitoris and hooks into the labia majora so you can leave it on during penetrative sex.

The Pom is the brand’s flexible palm vibrator meant to deliver pinpointed pleasure for first-timers. And, for those looking to reach their G-spot, The Arc has got a curved handle and clit-stimulating ridge to hit all your pleasure points.

All of Dame’s sex toys are 100% waterproof and made of medical-grade silicone. They’ve also got multiple speeds of vibration and different patterns to explore. Oh, and each product comes with a 60-day return policy for store credit.

Price: $95+

2) Seattle Chocolate

This woman-owned company believes in making quality chocolate, every step of the way. From their illustrated chocolate wrappings to their unique flavors, and even their donation initiative, Seattle Chocolate has got its community on its mind at all times.

Their newest collection is perfect for the springtime. Indulge in the Shine On assorted truffle collection with flavors like Blackberry Crème, Champagne, Malted Milk Ball. And, for a bigger surprise, snag the You Are Sunshine gift set that comes with one You Are Sunshine Truffle Bar, one Shine On Truffle Bag, and one white chocolate sun-shaped lollipop.

Of course, if you’re looking for any other chocolate delights, head to the site’s chocolate page to shop individual truffles, bars, and vegan options too.

Price: $24.99+

3) Foria

The Quickie Kit from Foria is the next best thing to happen to the CBD sexual wellness space. It features mini travel-friendly versions of the brand’s best sellers and bedroom miracle workers for spontaneous pleasure no matter where you are. Included in the kit are the brands’ awaken arousal oil, sex oil, and suppositories. Each product included in the quickie set is meant to showcase all the wonders of CBD-infused intimacy.

Benefit from the increased blood flow that CBD promotes in order to ensure relaxed muscles and comfort where it counts, and support women-owned businesses in the process. It’s a win-win. Use the exclusive coupon code LOVE20 to get 20% off your first order.

Price: $44

4) Namesake

Namesake is a new mother-daughter duo Black-owned skincare brand made with the skin of color in mind. This women-owned Business is dermatologist-backed and was established to embrace and enhance the beauty of real skin—texture and all.

The Namesake Daily Moisturizer gently exfoliates, plumps, brightens, and even skin tone. It works to showcase powerful clinically tested ingredients such as PHAs to gently exfoliate the skin for a smoother, brighter complexion. Its Rosehip Oil works as an anti-inflammatory to soothe the skin. ButterflyBush refines skin texture, strengthens the skin barrier, and reduces hyperpigmentation.

Price: $60

5) Biird

From the design team behind the mind-blowing Obii vibrator now comes the Evii – your new favorite pillowy-soft vibrator. It’s been ergonomically shaped to enfold your clitoris with its creased tip. Its gentle ribs allow for tantalizing foreplay sessions by yourself (or with a partner), and its dual-motors deliver everything from feathery soft vibrations to deep rumbles wherever you want them.

Experience its six intensities and eight vibration modes and set your toy out on display for all to see. Its charging base doubles as a jewelry tray so you can revel in all your pleasure. You’ll fall in love with the waterproof and whisper-quiet sex toy that is Evii.

Each Evii comes with a free pair of Clit Earrings. Use our exclusive coupon code DAILYDOT10 to get 10% off.

Price: $82

6.) Talea Beer Co

NYC’s first and only female-owned and operated production brewery is on a mission to disrupt the male-dominated craft beer industry. LeAnn Darland and Tara Hankinson were both avid homebrewers with MBAs who met after leaving their corporate jobs in tech and media to join the beer industry. In 2019, they created TALEA Beer Co, which is a culmination of their love for craft beer and their passion to create an approachable, inclusive beer company. We think its a kick-ass women-owned Business

IPA lovers will jump at all the quality options at their fingertips. The Lunch Date Hazy IPA (one of our favorites), has got notes of pineapple, candied orange and citrus, and bright tropical aromas. It’s super refreshing and has 6% ABV. Of course, it’s got that signature IPA kick to it too.

For something a little more on the sweeter side, try the Sun Up Hazy IPA. It’s low in bitterness so it goes down super easily. Its dominant notes are pineapple, papaya, and mango, and the hint of milk sugar adds an extra layer of sweetness. At 6.5% ABV, it’s a perfectly crisp drink for all IPA lovers.

Price: $108+

7) Quim

Founded by Cyo Nystrom & Rachel Washtien, Quim’s mission is to provide products that deepen your connection with your body and promote healthy routines and healing practices. Quim currently has four products under its brand umbrella. Two are CBD-based, and two are THC-based.

Smooth Operator and Happy Clam are both CBD-based oils designed for your vagina. Smooth Operator has been crafted specifically for your intimate moments. It’s a latex-safe serum that increases blood flow, promotes pelvic relaxation, and decreases inflammation and pain all in one go.

Happy Clam has been designed to keep your vagina happy, healthy, and moisturized. It’s an everyday oil that’ll take care of your vagina during menstruation, PMS, after bathing, and before bed.

Price: $48

8) W&P

Led by President Kate Lubenesky, the women-owned business Porter has done it again. This time, they’re reducing your plastic waste while keeping your beverages piping hot, or freezing cold. The new Porter insulated set includes three separate drink containers. An insulated wide-mouth 16oz bottle, 20oz tumbler, and an 11oz glass.

Your morning coffees, afternoon teas, and midnight wines will be well taken care of with this set. It comes in three different colors—blush pink, cream, and charcoal—that are all infinitely reusable and dishwasher safe. So go on, drink to your heart’s content. We’ll be right there with you.

Price: $95

The Daily Dot may receive a payment in connection with purchases of products or services featured in this article. Read our Ethics Policy to learn more.