Need a last-minute V-Day token? Here are the best Valentine’s Day gifts on our list

Does your Valentine’s Day ritual usually include an after-work stop at your local CVS? We’re here to help you quit the cheap stuffed animals and low-quality chocolate boxes with our list of the best Valentine’s Day gifts. From silky small-batch chocolate to pink faux fur, let us help you create the perfect day of love.

Best Valentine’s Day gifts

1) For A Traditional Sweet Treat: Seattle Chocolate Berry In Love Care Package

Illustrated by Emmy Wallace, this high-quality chocolate care package will sweep your partner off their feet like Russell never could. While every chocolate featured in this care package is beyond tasty, my personal favorite is the “take me anywhere” truffles. A heart-shaped box opens to a beautiful array of truffles ranging in flavors from pink bubbly to Mexican hot chocolate.

With multiple options, including explorative flavors like Mango plantain, and classic flavors like espresso, this box has something for every sweet tooth.

Price: $49

2) Let Your Love Keep You Warm: Faux Fur Blanket

If your partner loves nothing more than to curl up with a hot cup of tea while snuggling into a warm, plush blanket, this is the ideal gift for them this Valentine’s Day. During these cold months, every time your partner curls up in this throw, they’ll think of you. It’s unbelievably soft and silky to the touch and will definitely make your partner’s list for the best Valentine’s Day gifts ever received.

Price: $29.99

3) Clean Up and Relax In The Shower: PMD Clean Body

Your partner might like going to the spa to feel good, but with the new PMD Clean Body, they won’t have to. Help them treat their body to daily TLC as they cleanse, exfoliate, and massage with this all-in-one super tool.

With interchangeable heads, your partner can switch from a loofah to a polish exfoliator or a sonic massager—all in the span of one minute. It’s definitely one of the best Valentine’s Day gifts on the list, and we think your partner will agree.

Price: $137.27

4) A Seriously Sweet Surprise: Mochidoki Signature + Vegan Collection

If you’ve done the chocolate shtick way too many times and want to try something new, this new signature collection from Mochidoki may be the perfect way to surprise your special someone this Valentine’s Day.

Featuring 12 of the brand’s best-selling flavors, this Mochi box will definitely wow your Valentine. The decadent matcha, rich chocolate, and perfectly salted caramel were my standout favorites, but the vegan options of passionfruit, coconut, and lychee certainly did not disappoint either. The best part? There are two of each flavor, so you can try them all and return to your favorite for one last hurrah.

Price: $70

5) Partner Play Has Never Been Better: Blow and Glow Kit

The best sex toy kit for Valentine’s Day is hands down this Blow and Glow kit from Fun Factory. Made for partners, it’s the perfect way to give your someone special…something special.

This kit is stocked full of treats designed to perfect any oral activities you and your partner decide to explore this Valentine’s Day. The Blow and Glow kit features the Manta, Nos, Ylang-Ylang massage candle, custom hair scrunchie, and partner play games to keep you engaged and turned on.

Say yes to hotter hand sex, mind-blowing deep throat, and a more orgasmic penetration with the perfect Valentine’s Day Blow and Glow kit.

Price: $328 $239

6) An Easy Everyday Elevation: Partners Premium Teas

We all know and love a tea drinker. This Valentine’s Day, invest in some premium tea for the cuppa’ lover in your life. Partners Coffee is serving up quality teas in four delicious flavors. The apple cider tea is the perfect cup for a cold winter morning. Its hint of spices and robust apple flavor notes pair beautifully with a book and a snowy view.

Each tea is sustainably sourced and contains 16 sachets per box.

Price: $9.95

7) When She Wants A Little More “Me Time”: The Meile

Here comes a mind-blowing sex toy from the New Pleasure Company of the Year, Love Not War. The Meile has been dubbed the best sustainable toy for delivering pinpointed pleasure to the clit, and we have to agree. Think of it like a bullet vibe with a ballpoint tip. This Valentine’s Day, your hard-to-reach pleasure spots will just be a wrist twitch away.

Featuring four intensity levels, seven pattern settings, and a waterproof design, this perfectly designed clitoral stimulator delivers buzzy vibrations that get straight to the point. Don’t waste any time. Go straight for gold with one of the best Valentine’s Day gifts on the market.

Price: $95.78

8) When He Wants A Little More “Me Time”: Hot Octopuss X Kiiroo Pulse Solo Interactive Male Masturbator

Sex toys are fun for everyone. This Valentine’s Day, give your partner this solo interactive male masturbator for perfect alone time. This ultra-strong male masturbator features PulsePlate technology for incredible stimulation. With five thrilling patterns and eight different intensity levels, users can expect a customizable feeling of satisfaction every time.

What sets this masturbator over the edge are its high-tech add-ons. The FeelConnect app associated with the device can be used to connect to a partner’s device from anywhere with an internet connection. It’s the perfect way to incorporate couples’ play into this solo masturbator or simply give yourself a hands-free experience.

Price: $179.99

9) Spontaneous At Its Most Sexy: Quickie Kit

The Quickie Kit from Foria is the next best thing to happen to the CBD sexual wellness space and your lucky valentine. It features mini travel-friendly versions of the brand’s best sellers and bedroom miracle workers for spontaneous pleasure no matter where you are. You will find awaken arousal oil, sex oil, and suppositories among the items. Each product included in the quickie set is meant to showcase all the wonders of CBD-infused intimacy.

This Valentine’s Day, benefit from the increased blood flow that CBD promotes to ensure relaxed muscles and comfort where it counts.

Price: $44

10) Skincare For That Love-Glow: PMD Clean

You can’t do skincare without PMD’s Clean, the smart facial cleansing device that does it all. This tiny thing packs a mighty punch, vibrating over 7,000 times per minute. The classic PMD SonicGlow technology ensures a deep cleanse while also delivering a lifting, toning, and firming look to all of your partner’s problem areas.

Price: $179

11) The Gift That Keeps On Giving: Partners Coffee Subscription

This gift is for the coffee addict in your life. Partners Coffee has created a solution for the caffeine monsters in your own partners (pun intended) with a new coffee subscription service.

Get your favorites from Partners Coffee shipped to your door like clockwork and help your partner never have an off morning ever again. Simply choose your desired coffee flavor and select the frequency of recurring delivery you think will best suit your partner. With options ranging from every one to four weeks, there’s no way you can go wrong.

Price: $15.50 per bag

12) Brave The Cold In Style And Warmth: Faux Fur Gloves

The cold has never seen anything as stylish as your partner’s about to be in these faux fur gloves. The brand’s signature faux fur now comes in a gloriously rich brown set of gloves. Keep your partner warm and cruelty-free this season.

Price: $50.00

The Daily Dot may receive a payment in connection with purchases of products or services featured in this article. Read our Ethics Policy to learn more.