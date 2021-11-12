This gift-giving season, get it right with these skincare gift sets

While the holidays are some of our favorite times of the year, they can also be pretty hectic. This holiday season, skip the hustle and bustle, and give the gift of self-care with help from our list of best skincare gift sets.

Your loved one will be winding down from the holidays and emerging with healthy, vibrant skin in no time!

Why skincare?

There is one universal truth that is only now beginning to be recognized: skincare is important.

While some skin needs a little more help than others, every skincare routine must include:

facial cleanser

moisturizer

Sunscreen

Oily or dry skin, blemish-free or acne-plagued – it doesn’t matter. Everyone needs a skincare routine which makes skincare gift sets perfect for the gift-giving season.

Read ahead for our roundup of the best skincare gift sets to help your friend or loved one on their skincare journey.

Today, more men than ever are investing in their skincare, but the majority still have not seen the light. If you’ve got a guy in your life that still uses bar soap to wash his face, this is the perfect gift for him.

Clinique makes skincare easy and straightforward with this starter gift set.

Made up of three travel-sized products — a facial cleanser, cream shave, and skin hydrator — it’s the perfect skincare gift set to take on the road or just a test drive before committing to the routine.

These are dermatologist-tested products that offer no-frills but all of the cleansing and hydration.

Price: $15.50

2) Best Skincare Gift Set for Anti-Aging and Hyperpigmentation: Clinique Fresh Pressed 7 Day System

Vitamin C is the key to combating anti-aging and hyperpigmentation.

Thanks to its powerful properties that deliver brighter and more radiant skin, this set is the ideal gift for mothers or individuals with high levels of melanin.

Clinique delivers a great product for those looking to amp up their skincare routine with Vitamin C.

This set comes with a facial cleanser and moisturizing boost for brighter, more radiant skin.

With continued use, you’ll see skin that’s noticeably firmer and more even-toned with visibly diminished fine lines and wrinkles.

Price: $29.50

3) Best Skincare Gift Set to Combat Blackheads: La Roche-Posay Dermatological Acne Treatment

As a longtime leader in acne treatment, La Roche-Posay is a must-have skincare set for anyone with stubborn blackheads.

This set comes with three products: a medicated gel cleanser, purifying toner, and acne treatment.

These products target and remove excess sebum and build-up, the main causes of acne and blackheads.

Blackheads and acne are reduced by 60% in 10 days, with noticeable results just after 24 hours.

It’s no wonder that this set is the top choice for dermatologists everywhere.

Price: $30.99

4) Best Skincare Gift Set for Plant-Based Lip Care: BareMinerals Day & Night Ageless Lip Care

Do you or someone you know suffer from chapped lips?

This bareMinerals set may be the perfect addition to the daily skincare routine. This set combats aging and dryness in the lips in two ways.

The first is with the phyto-retinol balm, and the second is with the phyto-retinol mask.

The balm improves lip hydration by 191%, with many users describing their lips as feeling more hydrated after using it.

The mask has been clinically shown to smooth fine lines and boost lip tone radiance.

Give the gift of perfect lips this season with bareMinerals day and night ageless lip care set, and reap all the “thank you” benefits.

Price: $30

5) Best Skincare Gift Set for Beard Grooming: Jack Black Beard Grooming Kit

Attention all beard lovers! We’ve got the perfect gift set for you.

Whether you or someone you know has a beloved beard, this set is the set to end all bristly and uncontrollable beard days.

By Jack Black, this four-piece grooming kit includes a cleanser, lube, oil, and comb.

The cleanser keeps your beard fresh and clean, and the lube allows for a clean shave while seeing where the cut lines are.

The oil provides a natural shine and hydration, and the comb keeps the beard well-groomed and neat.

If you plan to one-up Santa or see your friend show out on the town with a beard that can stop traffic, this is the gift set for you.

Price: $35.00

6) Best Mini Skincare Gift Set for All Over Face and Body Indulgence: OSEA Bestsellers for Face + Body

This is the luxury travel-size skincare kit most people dream about.

OSEA’s favorites include the Ocean Cleanser, designed to remove impurities and excess oils, then gently exfoliate to minimize the appearance of pores.

The Hyaluronic Sea Serum provides a burst of hydration and combats fine lines.

The lightweight protection cream hydrates and provides a barrier against environmental pollutants, and the algae body oil softens, nourishes, and firms.

It’s a spa day all rolled up into four travel-sized minis, what more could anyone want?

Price: $39

7) Best All-Around Mask Set: Peter Thomas Roth Made To Mask

Masks have been the end-all-be-all in skincare for quite some time, and the masks from Peter Thomas Roth are no exception.

This skincare gift set includes four out-of-this-world masks meant to exfoliate, purify, soothe, and firm the look of your skin.

By utilizing Irish moor mud, cucumber extract, and 24K gold, this set of four holds the power to transform skin texture and revitalize facial glow.

Include these masks into your daily routines, and your face is guaranteed to thank you by the week’s end.

Price: $58

8) Best Moisturizer and Mask Duo Gift Set: GlamGlow Glow Your Own Way

GlamGlow’s masks are bar none when it comes to finding quick fixes and afternoon relaxation aids.

This particular set from GlamGlow includes two of the brand’s all-time bestsellers: the GlamGlow SUPERMUD mask and the GlamGlow GLOWSTARTER moisturizer.

While the charcoal mud mask clears impurities, the GLOWSTARTER moisturizer replenishes the skin with hyaluronic acid and moisture.

Look your best with no downtime and put your trust in a tried and true brand.

Price: $60

9) Best Medical Peel Set for Microdermabrasion: Philosophy Microdelivery 2-Step Resurfacing Peel Set

Peels have normally been left to dermatologist professionals but now, you don’t have to shell out a fortune for good skin.

With Philosophy’s Microdelivery Resurfacing Peel Set, you can achieve a dermatologist-grade peel in the comfort of your own home.

The clinical results showed 100% of participants had smoother skin after just one use, and 88% had more hydrated skin.

With a five-minute skincare regime combining both the peel and moisturizer, you can achieve better-looking skin.

With this set, your skin will glow in no time.

Price: $72

10) Best Skincare Set Packed Full of Bestsellers: Clinique Fresh Face Forward

Go big or go home with Clinique’s all-star lineup of favorites that will instantly revitalize your look with the Fresh Face Forward set.

Get eleven products all dedicated to bringing your skin new life in a beautiful makeup carry bag designed to hold them all.

With two full-sized products, and travel-sized companions, you’ll be jet-setting with perfect skin in no time!

Price: $99.00

11) Best Day and Night Duo to Tackle Fine Lines: Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Day and Night Duo

Who doesn’t love a bang-for-their-buck bundle?

This complete set from Clinique takes you past skincare and into makeup without breaking the bank.

Featuring 11 of the brand’s bestsellers, this is the ultimate skincare and makeup duo for any beauty lover of any skin type.

With a full-size cleansing foam, a full-size moisturizer, makeup remover, foaming facial soap, cleansing balm, high-impact mascara, and more, you or your gift recipient will be in good hands.

Price: $99

12) Best Skincare Set for Eye Rejuvenation: BeautyBio Eye Want It All

If the eyes are the windows to the soul, we should at least take care of them every now and again.

Thanks to this skincare set from BeautyBio, your eyes won’t ever look a day over 20, and they’ll thank you for it.

In just 60 seconds, you can create a wide-awake complexion with this brand’s best-selling GloPRO face and eye attachments and quench brightening eye balm.

For a renewed glow, even tone, and firm skin look, this set is your one-way ticket to a healthy eye glow.

Price: $249

The Daily Dot may receive a payment in connection with purchases of products or services featured in this article. Read our Ethics Policy to learn more.