Here are the best Secret Santa gifts for all budgets and occasions

Secret Santa is sort of like a time-honored Christmas classic for any type of holiday gathering. Whether you’re planning for a group that doesn’t know each other too well, or getting ready for a family gathering, we’ve got the best Secret Santa gifts to meet your price budget and occasion.

Best Secret Santa Gifts Under $25

1) Best Secret Santa Gift for All Ages: Fresh Pop Popcorn Maker

Get ready to be crowned the best Secret Santa gifter of all time after you deliver this awesome popcorn maker to your gift recipient.

This machine makes popping corn a fast and fun way to snack at home, delivering movie-theater-like popcorn in just minutes!

Coming in red and blue, this popcorn maker will be the perfect addition to infuse up anyone’s kitchen with a little fun.

Price: $24.99 $22.49

2) Best Secret Santa Gift for the Astrology Lover: 2-Piece Zodiac Round Ceramic Trinket Box

This Zodiac ceramic trinket box is the perfect gift under $25 for gift recipients that love astrology.

It comes glazed in beautiful pastel colors and decorated with each corresponding Zodiac sign’s animal and constellation.

On the inside of the box, you’ll see the Zodiac name and three of its defining characteristics.

Price: $20.00

3) Best Secret Santa Gift for the Cooking Enthusiast: Mini Toaster Oven

Not only is this mini toaster possibly the cutest countertop accessory, but it’s remarkably useful for households of one or two.

This adorable toaster comes in aqua, pink, and red, and can toast up to one slice of bread or one mini pizza at a time.

Help your gift recipient save kitchen counter space and up their kitchen’s style with this tiny toaster oven.

Price: $24.99

4) Best Secret Santa Gift for Pillowy Soft Lips: Kiss Me With Kiehl’s Lip Balm Set

Give the gift of healthy lips this Christmas season and help your gift recipient avoid winter’s chapped lips syndrome. This limited edition three-pack lip balm set from Kiehl’s leaves lips feeling softer and more moisturized.

Formulated with Squalene, these balms help to strengthen and restore the skin’s barrier. With Vitamin E helping to neutralize skin-damaging free radicals, your recipient is sure to be all radiant smiles.

Price: $25.00 $21.25

Best Secret Santa Gifts Under $50

1) Best Secret Santa Gift for the Cold Blooded Friend: Bliss Plush Throw

Never underestimate the power of a good throw blanket. This particular plush throw will upgrade any cuddle corner or reading nook and turn it into the perfect area to get cozy and relax.

Coming in over 14 colors, this plush blanket is a great gift for anyone obsessed with comfort.

Price: $39.50

2) Best Personalized Secret Santa Gift: Initial Pendant Necklace

This is a great gift if you have to get a gift for someone you don’t really know. The Initial pendant necklace can never go wrong, because you’ll always know your recipient’s first name (!)

Handcrafted in the USA, this dainty necklace is made out of 14k plated gold and features a 16 ½” chain. Giving a personalized gift to a stranger isn’t out of reach for this Secret Santa celebration.

Price: $50.00

3) Best Secret Santa Gift for Promoting Happiness at Home: Boy Smells X Kacey Musgraves Slow Burn Scented Candle

Kacey Musgraves collaborating with iconic candle brand Boy Smells? We’re totally here for it.

This limited-edition candle will fill your gift recipients’ home with warm and spicy scents.

Black pepper, incense, raspberry, and tonka are a few of the smells they’ll be reveling in as they enjoy this mood-setting Christmas gift.

Price: $39.00

4) Best Secret Santa Gift to Help Keep Your Friend’s Feet Warm: ThermoBall™ Traction Water Resistant Slipper

These thermoball traction slippers from The North Face are the perfect winter shoe.

Made of durable ripstop and high-traction rubber, both indoor comfort and outdoor practicality crash together to create this perfectly versatile slipper.

Water-resistant and lined with PrimaSoft insulation, your recipient will be able to rock these anytime, anywhere.

Price: $55.00

Best Secret Santa Gifts Under $100

1) Best Secret Santa Gift for the Kitchen Lover: Always Pan Set With Steamer

Instagram’s most loved and hyped kitchen set is here and on sale for the holidays.

If you’ve got a cooking enthusiast to shop for, look no further than this pan that serves as a nonstick fry and sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, spatula and spoon rest.

It truly is the master of the kitchen, and possibly the best gift to ever been given during Secret Santa.

Price: $99.00

2) Best Secret Santa Gift for the Traveler: Duffle Bag

An avid traveler can never have enough reliable duffle bags, and this duffel from Herschel is one of the best.

With double carrying handles and an exterior shoe compartment to protect the interior contents from dirt, this duffle bag is any jet-setter’s wet dream.

Give the gift of reliable and attractive luggage and make your recipient’s next trip a little more enjoyable.

Price: $90.00

3) Best Secret Santa Gift for Skincare at Home and On-The-Go: 29 Beauty Essentials Supreme Set

Estee Lauder’s genius skincare and makeup gift set delivers double in a big way.

The brand’s number one face serum, eye cream, and makeup favorites are all on display in this holiday set.

With both full sized and travel sized best-selling products, the recipient of this gift set will be able to put their skin first no matter where they go.

Price: $75.00

4) Best Secret Santa Gift for Coffee and Tea Drinkers: Ui Mug & Warmer Set

If your gift recipient loves a cup of morning coffee or an all-day cup of tea, this mug warmer might become their favorite gadget yet.

This mug uses magnetic induction energy to heat up the metallic layering on the bottom of the coffee mug.

Their morning or evening beverage will stay at a toasty 138 degrees all day long.

Price: $88.00

Best Secret Santa Gifts Under $150

1) Best Secret Santa Gift for the Runner: Cloud Running Shoe

Runners everywhere have been trying to get their hands on a pair of these cloud running shoes.

Finally, runner-tech performance meets all-day comfort in a hybrid running/lifestyle shoe that will take your recipient anywhere they want to go.

Price: $129.99

2) Best Secret Santa Gift for Cozy Lounging Days: Cozy Knit Bouclé Robe

Give the gift of comfort and style with this cozy knit bouclè robe from Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS line.

This robe reaches down to the wearer’s ankles and has two handy pockets on either side and comes in brown, white, and black.

Price: $128.00

3) Best Secret Santa Gift for the Kid at Heart: ICEE® Slushie Making Machine

Whether you’re shopping for a kid or a kid at heart, this slushie making machine is sure to be a big hit.

This countertop machine looks and operates just like the ones you see in stores and makes it easy to create a delicious treat.

All your recipient needs to do is combine four ingredients – water, ice, ICEE flavoring syrup (sold separately) and salt – and then sit back and enjoy!

Price: $115.00

4) Best Secret Santa Gift for Blowout Addict: The Double Shot Round Blow-Dryer Brush

Drybar is the go-to for beautiful blown out hair, so you better believe that their own blow drying brush lives up to its hype.

This tool essentially combines the hot air of a blow dryer with the structure of a round brush to create a smooth, shiny blowout with tons of volume.

With three temperature settings, and ergonomic design, and strategically placed vents, your recipient will finally be able to achieve a salon quality blowout at home.

Price: $150.00 $127.50

