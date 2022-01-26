Looking for new life in the bedroom? Here are the best new sex toys of 2022 to add to your collection

It’s the start of the new year which means it’s time to up the ante on your sex toy collection. We’re not saying it’s out with the old and in with the new, but in the ever-evolving world of personal pleasure, you should always have your hand on the pulse. When you need a little guidance to find the best new sex toys of 2022, let our list lead the way to O-town.

The best sex toys of 2022

1) Best New Sex Toy For Automated Clit Pleasure: Sila Cruise

Get ready to take the clitoral journey of your life with the new Sila Cruise. The Sila Cruise is the new and improved version of the Sila. Not only does this toy deliver buildable pressure and automated motor power, it gives you an explorative experience that will lead to complete, full-body orgasms.

Its gentle sonic waves offer a gentle clitoral stimulation allowing you to enjoy its intensities without making direct contact. The wide mouth seals in the entire erogenous zone, dispensing slow and buildable pleasure waves felt throughout the entire area.

We love the Sila Cruise’s eight pleasure settings, whisper-quiet sound, and 100% waterproof design allows for the best of the best sensations.

Price: $189

2) Best New Sex Toy For Remote Controlled Couples Pleaure: Tiani 3

We’ve got the King of all couples massagers here for you. This remote-controlled massager offers powerful, intimate pleasure, and guaranteed satisfaction. It’s a whole new way to enjoy sex. One of the arms vibrates and can stay inside during sex, while the other sits and massages the clitoris.

This new and innovative way of delivering constant pleasure benefits both parties engaged in lovemaking. The vibrating arm bends to suit every body shape. As well, the wireless control allows for hands-free pleasure that can be adjusted with the flick of a wrist.

Price: $169

3) Best Eco-Friendly Clit Stimulator: The Meile

Here comes a mind-blowing sex toy from the New Pleasure Company of the Year, Love Not War. The Meile has been dubbed the best sustainable toy for delivering pinpointed pleasure to the clit, and we have to agree. Think of it like a bullet vibe with a ballpoint tip. Your hard-to-reach pleasure spots are now just a wrist twitch away.

Featuring four intensity levels, seven pattern settings, and a waterproof design, this perfectly designed clitoral stimulator delivers buzzy vibrations that get straight to the point. Don’t waste any time, go straight for gold with The Meile.

Price: $96.64

4) Best Fertility Tracker + Kegel Device: Kegg

Now, the Kegg is most definitely not a sex toy, but we’ve included it in this list for a reason. This device can deliver many benefits to your sex toy use and general sex life. When your pelvic floor is strong, your sexual health improves. Your vaginal muscles become more relaxed, there is an increase in blood flow, it becomes easier to reach orgasm, and increases your vaginal lubrication.

Kegg is the only kegel ball that will exercise your pelvic floor while detecting your fertility window all in one. Kegg gives you insights into your fertility window sooner than when testing with other kits. Ovulation predictor kits (OPKs) or basal body temperature (BBT) kits take a lot longer and are less accurate.

For women that are trying to get pregnant, have regular ovulatory cycles, are off birth control, and would like to spend a few minutes a day strengthening their pelvic floors, this is the product for you.

Price: $239

5) Best Inconspicuous Clit Vibrator: La Rosa

Introducing the La Rosa, a new red rose air pulse suction vibrator designed for clitoral orgasms. This stimulator from the Thruster brand is a great addition to their highly penetrative sex toy lineup.

The La Rosa is a discreet suction vibrator that uses air pulse technology. It creates a delicate vacuum that is applied directly to the clitoris for pleasure. This toy pairs perfectly with any of the Thruster line of products for exceptional dual-stimulation masturbation.

Crafted from medical-grade silicone, this toy operates with a simple one touch design. It also provides 10 different vibration options and is also 100% waterproof. With one touch, the La Rosa will solidify its place as one of the best sex toys of 2022.

Price: $54.99

6) Best Sex Toy For Dual Stimulation: Lelo Enigma

The dual stimulator to end all dual stimulators comes in the high-end package of the Lelo Enigma. This toy is designed to stimulate the entire clitoris and the G-Spot with sonic waves and gentle arm pulsations.

The Lelo Enigma gives the clitoris a deep and gentle pulsing sensation without ever making direct contact. The internal vibrating arm is fully flexible and stimulates the G-Spot directly.

Simply adjust the clitoral stimulator before fully inserting the arm piece of the toy. That way, you can ensure power in all the right places. As always, the toys from Lelo are whisper quiet, 100% waterproof, and come with eight mind-blowing pleasure sensations.

Price: $189 $161

7) Best New Take On An Old Classic: Le Wand Rechargeable Wand

Cult-favorite wand vibrator is back at it again. The Le Wand is now rechargeable and ready to go wherever you desire. With a new sleek design and a simple interface, the Le Wand has achieved its prime form.

Not only does the Le Wand feature a new design, but it’s added on several intensity levels and features. With 20 tempting patterns, 10 different intensities, a flexible head for easy direction, a travel-ready lock, and a case for discreet protection, the Le Wand will be your new favorite toy.

Price: $169.99

8) Best Designer Collab Vibrator: Agent Provocateur X Lovehoney Rabbit Vibrator

Here’s a collaboration to get excited about. Lovehoney and Agent Provocateur, the cult-favorite lingerie brand, have partnered together to create one of the best sex toys of 2022.

This silken silicone rabbit vibrator features five patterns and three different levels of intensity. With two motors in each head, and a curved body shape, the Bunny Hop rabbit vibrator provides intense external and internal sensations.

Price: $169.99

9) Best Interactive Male Sleeve Masturbator: Hot Octopuss X Kiiroo Pulse Solo Interactive Male Masturbator

Sex toy fun is for everyone, and this solo interactive male masturbator is perfect for those looking for penis play! This ultra-strong male masturbator features PulsePlate technology for incredible stimulation. With five thrilling patterns and eight different intensity levels, users can expect a customizable feeling of satisfaction every time.

What sets this masturbator over the edge is its high-tech add ons. The FeelConnect app associated with the device can be used for many things. Possibly the best feature is the ability to connect to the sleeve from anywhere that has an internet connection. It’s the perfect way to incorporate couples play into this solo masturbator, or simply give yourself a hands-free experience.

Price: $179.99

10) Best Vibrating Anal Toy: Metal Remote Control Vibrating Butt Plug

This metal remote control butt plug is the perfect toy for lovers of anal play. It pairs the cool sensations of metal with the new feel of a vibrating anal toy in one high-tech package. It features a remote control and six vibration modes to explore all it’s tingling sensations. With this butt plug, you’ll have all you need to take your anal exploration to new heights.

Price: $124.99

The Daily Dot may receive a payment in connection with purchases of products or services featured in this article. Read our Ethics Policy to learn more.