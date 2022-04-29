From increased pleasure to reduced pain, what is the best CBD for sex?

Sex is one of life’s most primal joys, a joining of two bodies in the pursuit of pleasure and deeper connection. It’s one of life’s most natural joys, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t ways to make it better. Especially with the magic of CBD. But what’s the best product when it comes to CBD for sex?

What do I need to know about CBD?

Ultimately the answer depends on your needs. CBD has a wide range of benefits when it comes to sex. CBD is a cannabis byproduct that is mass-produced through medical hemp. Unlike the THC in traditional cannabis, CBD will not get you high.

However, it has a wide range of other health benefits that can improve the quality of your sex life. CBD interacts with your body’s natural endocannabinoid system to help facilitate communication between parts of your body. That’s why when properly used CBD can help improve energy, stimulate your appetite, help blood pressure, memory, and even provide pain relief.

How does that help me have better sex?

For sexual purposes, CBD has a host of natural benefits for sex but the two most important ones are lubrication and vasodilation, or blood flow. For people with penises, the use of CBD can help them get harder and stay that way longer by increasing blood flow.

Using CBD has similar effects on people with vaginas. CBD can help increase blood flow, reduce pain and inflammation during sex, and promote pelvic relaxation. Just as importantly CBD can help the body’s natural lubrication process, allowing for more pleasurable sex for everyone involved.

What’s the best CBD for sex?

Best lubricant CBD for sex: Lora Dicarlo Well Balanced CBD Lubricant

Price: $49

Lora Dicarlo’s Well Balanced CBD lubricant delivers the highest concentration of broad-spectrum CBD in a lube currently available. This affordable bottle includes 500mg of CBD per 50m, ensuring every experience will be properly dosed. When used properly Well Balanced lube can relax your muscles, ease vaginal tension, and promote increased sensitivity throughout your sexual experiences.

Along with its natural full-spectrum CBD Well Balanced was developed using healthy and nourishing natural ingredients. Combining CBD, kava, aloe, and carrageenan this lube moisturizes and soothes without disrupting the balance of your vaginal pH.

Well Balanced comes highly recommended for people who have experienced dryness, cramping, or other forms of discomfort during sex. Experience the most sensual, relaxed sex of your life with Well Balanced.

Best oil CBD for sex: Awaken Arousal Oil with CBD

Price: $48

Foria is an industry leader in the world of CBD pleasure, and its Awaken Arousal Oil with CBD is among its best-selling products for people with vulvas. Whether you’re looking to enhance a sole masturbation session or sex with a partner, the Awaken Arousal oil will take you to another level of pleasure.

Simply apply the oil to you or your partner’s clitoris, inner labia, and inner vagina for this topical oil to start making magic. Relax and enjoy enhanced sexual pleasure, more vivid sensations, and bigger orgasms than ever before.

This vegan and gluten-free product is made with Organic MCT Coconut Oil, USDA Organic-Certified Broad-Spectrum Hemp Extract (THC ≤ .3%), Botanical Infusions (Organically-Grown Kava Root, Organic Cinnamon, Organic Ginger, Organic Vanilla), and Organic Essential Oils (Cardamom, Peppermint, Cacao Absolute).

The end result is a high-quality, hyper-concentrated oil, that you’ll turn to time after time. However, it is important to note that this is not a lubricant on its own.

Best concentrated CBD for sex: Melts Intimacy Suppositories with CBD

Price: $20

Foria’s Intimacy oil is great for simple applications of CBD, but sometimes you need care a little deeper. Foria’s Intimacy Suppositories with CBD are a wonderful solution for relief before and after sex. With 50mg of broad-spectrum hemp extract, these little suppositories offer high strength relief.

Foria recommends this product for both vaginal or anal sex, depending on your desires. If you’re looking for enhanced arousal or to fight discomfort during sexual activity, take a suppository 30 to 60 minutes before sex. If you find yourself feeling deep muscle fatigue or soreness after sex, the Intimacy Suppositories can be inserted after sexual activity for soothing care.

It’s important to note, this product is an oil-based treatment, so do not use it with latex or poly-isoprene. You can only use it with oil-safe material, especially when you’re using condoms.

Best playtime CBD for sex: Intimacy Sex Oil with CBD

Price: $44

Much of Foria’s incredible line of CBD products is focused on enhancing the vaginal experience during sex. However, for couples looking to play together, the Intimacy Sex oil with CBD is just the product you’ve been looking for. Made from just two ingredients, 400mg of broad-spectrum CBD and coconut oil, this is a simple and effective all-natural lubricant.

Combining easily absorbed CBD and the powerful lubrication of coconut oil, Intimacy Sex oil is a simple recipe for pleasure. Whether you need a little assistance with penetration vaginally or anally, or simply want the relaxing benefits of CBD, this lube has you covered.

For a truly wild time, mix Intimacy Sex oil with Foria’s Awaken oil. Please note, that this is an oil, so you will not want to use it with latex or ply-isoprene toys, condoms, or diaphragms.

Best all-natural CBD lubricant: Quim

Price: $48

Quit is the latest brand in the CBD intimacy aid market, but they’ve quickly become one of our favorites. It’s specially formulated line of planet-based products is made with vaginal health in mind first.

Using natural ingredients like Aloe Vera, Sorbitol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Allantoin, Plant-Derived Emulsifiers, Sunflower Oil, Tocopherol (Vitamin E), Potassium Sorbate, Stevia Rebaudiana Extract, Peony Root Extract, Passionflower Extract, and more Quim avoids chemicals for Earth’s cures.

Get started with their powerful Smooth Operator formula. This a hemp CBD-infused serum is designed to increase blood flow, promote pelvic relaxation, and fight pain during sex. Best of all Smooth Operator is latex-safe, meaning you can you use it with your favorite toys and condoms worry-free.

Simply apply 4-6 pumps of the serum to your clitoris, vulva, or wherever 5-7 minutes before you get started. We promise you’ll be able to tell the difference immediately.

The Daily Dot may receive a payment in connection with purchases of products or services featured in this article. Read our Ethics Policy to learn more.