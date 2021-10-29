Ditch your traditional game night for a steamy date in with the best adult sex board games

It’s time to up the ante on game night. If Monopoly and charades aren’t doing it for you, why not try something new? Turn up the heat with a wide selection of adult sex board games to play with your partner or even a group of trusted friends.

In an era of sexual exploration, roll the dice on a good time. Here’s everything you need to know about the best adult sex games you can buy.

What are adult sex board games?

Adult sex board games are board games designed for adults to have some naughty fun! These games can take on various forms ranging from parodies of the classics to new and original creations. Some of these games max out at two players, but many of them allow for more players to join in.

Not every adult board game calls for or involves sex. Many just contain adult language or require a more grown-up and sexy approach to things.

If you’re a part of a trusted group and feel like getting to know them a little better, some of these games can be fun icebreakers or great transitions into more explicit activity.

How to suggest an adult board game to your partner or friends

Suggesting a night in to play adult sex board games probably isn’t a run-of-the-mill conversation. Approaching it can be a little nerve wracking, but we’re here to help. The best way to start the adult sex board game conversation is to jump in head first.

Let them know what your intentions are, and why you’re approaching them with this activity. If you have a partner, you may be trying to spice up your connection.

Introducing a game that puts both of you back at square one can unlock all kinds of feelings. When both of you are on the same footing, it feels like the first time all over again.

If you’re thinking of introducing an adult sex board game to your group of friends, make sure you have all had “the talk” before. This will not fly with a group of friends that think the sex conversation is still taboo.

Set your boundaries, and let them set theirs. At the end of the day, it’s all in good fun! A couple drinks in, and you’ll all be having a great time.

The best adult sex board games for a fun night in

1) The best adult sex board game for spicing things up in the bedroom as a couple: Cosmo’s Kinky Sex Games

From the editors of sex-positive Cosmopolitan Magazine comes Cosmo’s Kinky Sex Games. As soon as you open up this deck of cards, you’ll be thrown into a world of fun and fearless sex.

These cards contain ten different adventures to spice up your lovemaking. “Talk dirty to me”, “Sex for dessert”, “Master and servant”, and more are the categories dictating the actions to carry out. If you need to take your bedroom relationship to new levels of erotica, the Cosmo Sex Game is perfect for you.

Price: $19.99

2) The best sex game for new age lovers: Sex Fortunes Tarot Cards

You don’t need to be a certified fortune teller to get these fortunes right. These tarot cards for lovers only predict the future for the night ahead. With 78 cards beautifully designed with intricate pictures of different sex positions, you’ll have loads of fun divining your partner’s acts for the night.

Price: $12.29

3) The best two-player sex game for improving intimacy: Love & Naughty Stacking Tower Wooden Blocks

Love & Naughty’s Stacking Tower is the sexy makeover that you never knew Jenga needed. If you’ve been looking for a game that combines actual fun with sweltering sex acts and romantic confessions, this is the game for you.

This game comes complete with 54 wooden blocks, 27 questions, and 27 challenges. The question blocks cover topics like secrets about your body parts, adorable things about your partner, and whisper sweet nothings while looking into your partner’s eyes.

The challenge blocks turn up the heat with truth or dare-like prompts. Hug your partner from behind, give your partner a gift while they close their eyes, and more are what you can expect to encounter. It’s the perfect gift for a new partner, or an old but steady flame looking to be rekindled.

Price: $26.99

4) The best adult game for friends who want to get to know each other intimately: Analyze Me!

This game is designed for a close-knit group of friends that don’t mind getting a little down and dirty. While this game is cleaner than most on this list (it doesn’t require any undressing or sexual intimacy), it does get personal.

Each turn, one player becomes the analyzer. The analyzer reads one question out loud along with three possible answers. After each player has locked in their answer, the analyzer will then try to guess which answer they picked. If the analyzer guesses at least half of the player’s guesses correctly, they win a point.

It sounds mild at first, but you can expect questions like “have you ever joined the mile high club”, “do you need to go to therapy”, and more. If you feel brave and aren’t afraid of putting it all out there, this is the game for you.

Price: $24.99

5) The best adult sex game for trying new things with your partner: Choose Your Pleasure Adult Card Game

This is a great game for shy partners who want more in the bedroom. If you’ve had a feeling that you and your partner could use some spicing up, but don’t know how to bring up the subject or what to do, the Choose Your Pleasure card game is a great way to skirt around the conversation without arousing suspicion.

Split the cards into two decks, one for you and one for your partner. Place the activities face down, and take turns rolling the dice provided. If the die comes up ‘her’, she will draw a card from the corresponding deck and may choose one of the two activities to act out, and visa-versa.

It’s an easy way to turn up the heat as both parties will be on the same page.

Price: $22.29

6) The best adult sex game for the Monopoly enthusiast: Sexopoly

Nostalgia has a little place to live when you whip out the Sexopoly game. A fun take on the board game classic Monopoly, Sexopoly is a frisky battle for adult industry domination. Long gone is the little old man with the monocle and top hat replaced with whips, chains, and sexy maids.

The goal of the game is to become the player that builds the biggest and most successful adult business empire. You’ll have to answer adult-oriented questions, complete hilarious tasks, and exploit your fellow players by snatching up all the available business. It’s a throwback for the ages, with a 21+ twist.

Price: $27.89

7) The best adult sex game for spicing up your relationship: Loopy

Loopy is the perfect game for couples looking to rekindle their relationship life. The set contains 150 playing cards, and a satin blindfold to keep the suspense in the air. Before you begin playing, choose from one of four levels; talks, kisses, fondles, or fun activities.

As you make your way through your chosen level, you’ll be able to connect, laugh, communicate, and discover things about your partner that you may never have thought to ask. It’s a great conversation opener and an even better night closer.

Price: $29.99

