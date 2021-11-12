The best tech, electronics, and home entertainment Black Friday sales on Amazon

Whether you’re getting gifts or simply upgrading your own home theater set up, Amazon Black Friday is an electronics wonderland.

But you can get your high-end 4K UHD TVs to speakers that bring your movies to life online without the hassle of the store. That’s why Amazon does Black Friday better than anyone else.

Before you head out to the store, check the best TV and electronics deals for Black Friday on Amazon.

Amazon Black Friday TV Deals

1) Get 30% off Amazon Fire TV 50” 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

Amazon’s Fire TV 4-Series delivers a world-class 4K UHD picture with the built-in power of Fire TV streaming.

This 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus TV looks and sounds incredible, bringing everything from the MCU to Monday Night Football to life.

Plus, you won’t have to worry about setting up a secondary streaming device.

Stream all your favorites from Prime, Netflix, Disney+, and more directly from your TV’s home screen.

This model also comes with an Amazon Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote for speedy searching the whole family can enjoy.

Price: $329.99 (regularly $469.99)

2) Up to 30% off select Samsung TVs

Looking to bring the big screen home? Check out Amazon’s incredible deals on select Samsung TVs, starting from 60-inches all the way to 85-inches of QLED magic.

These 4K UHD QLED units offer some of the best picture quality in Ultra HD. Experience deeper blacks, richer colors, and more lifelike action.

Each of the models also features Alexa smart TV interfaces, allowing you to pull up your favorite apps with a simple voice command.

Save on a Fire TV Stick or Roku by getting a TV with one built-in.

Price: $797.99-2,597.99

3) Save up to 15% off a LG OLED C1 Series 4K 55” Alexa Built-in Smart TV

LG’s C1 Series of 4K Smart TVs offer a brilliant and stylish alternative to other massive UHD displays.

Thanks to its gallery design the screen sits flat on your wall like a picture frame, with a stunningly thin bezel edge.

Of course, that’s just the beginning. This set delivers a Home Cinema experience, giving you the best audio and picture out of the box..

Add in a built-in Alexa smart TV interface, and the LG G1 Series 4K Smart TV is a great buy, even before you take off an additional 15% for Black Friday.

Price: $1,271.99 (regularly $1,499.99)

4) Save 24% off LG OLED C1 Series 77” Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TVs

Most Smart TVs only come with streaming services, but the LG C1 Series 4K TVs come with their own AI.

Using the α9 GEN 4 AI processor, the C1 provides stunningly lifeline Dolby Atmos sound and Cinema HDR picture.

With a 120Hz refresh rate, this model can easily handle today’s toughest games and most detailed films.

It also comes with Alexa and Google Assistant built-in, making it perfect for pre-existing smart homes.

Take up to 24% off between now and Black Friday.

Price: $2,871.99 (regularly $3,799.99)

5) Take 34% off TCL 40-Inch Smart LED Roku TV

We’ve sung the praises of TCL for years, but that’s because they’re incredible sets. This model comes with a built-in Roku and remote and a beautiful 1080p picture.

Price: $229.99 (regularly $349.99)

6) Find Sony X90J 4K Smart TVs for 39% off

This Black Friday is your chance to bring your home theater into the future.

Sony makes some of the best-looking TVs on the market, and the 39% off X90J Bravia XR Full-Array LED 4K UHD models are no exception.

The true star of this model is the full array LED, which precisely calibrates the set’s backlighting to deliver the richest depth and detail.

Right now, you can save up to 39% on the Sony X90J Bravia XR Full-Array LED 4K UHD models.

Price: $898-1598

7) Up to 29% off the LG QNED MiniLED 99 Series 65”

Ready to maximize your TV experience?

Make the jump to 8K and save $1,000 this Black Friday on the 65” LG QNED MiniLED 99 Series from Amazon.

The MiniLED technology gives you a truly staggering level of detail, with ultra-precision lighting and a higher level of contrast for deeper blacks than other sets.

If only we’d had this during the last season of Game of Thrones.

Price: $2,469.99 (regularly $3,496.99)

Amazon Black Friday Electronics Deals

8) Take 48% off the Samsung 3.1ch A650 A Series soundbar

Now that your TV has gotten an upgrade, it’s time to bring your stereo up to cinema quality.

Save up to 51% on Sony SSCS speaker systems this Black Friday on Amazon.

In particular, the Sony SSCS3 3-Way Floor-Standing Speaker stands out thanks to its lifelike room-filling sound.

Price: $207.99 (regularly $399.99)

9) Get up to 33% off Samsung Buds Plus

Whether you watch movies late at night on your new TV or you just need to work out after binge-watching, you’re going to need headphones.

Thankfully, Amazon is taking up to 33% off some of Samsung’s incredible Buds Plus.

These Buds can hold up to 11 hours of nonstop music before needing a charge. But thanks to quick-charge technology, if you’re out of power just three minutes of charging will give you an hour of music.

Grab a pair for just $99.99, a $50 discount from their $149.99 price tag.

Price: $99.99 (regularly 149.99)

10) Take 40% off Fitbit Products

Getting a Fitbit is a simple step towards living a healthier life. This advanced health smartwatch helps you tune into your body and guides you towards better health.

With your Fitbit, you can keep track of your heart rate, evaluate your sleep quality, and most importantly, count your steps.

Meet your guide to better health with Amazon’s incredible Fitbit sale for Black Friday.

Price: $59.95-199.95

