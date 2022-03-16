‘Stupidest thing I’ll read all day’: Complaint that Zelenskyy didn’t wear a suit to address Congress gets rightfully dragged

A stockbroker is in the Twitter hot seat for complaining that Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy didn’t wear a suit when he addressed the United States Congress today.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine late last month. Since then, Russia has been accused of targeting civilians and spreading disinformation to justify its unprovoked assault on its neighbor.

Zelenskyy has become an internationally celebrated figure for refusing to leave the Ukrainian capital and tirelessly advocating for his people, even as the Russians advance and multiple attempts have been made on his life. Zelenskyy’s bravery has inspired millions.

On Wednesday, Zelenskyy delivered an impassioned plea for help to both chambers of Congress. In his speech, he invoked World War II and asked for more military aid and a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

“This is a terror that Europe has not seen, has not seen for 80 years and we are asking for a reply for an answer, to this terror from the whole world,” he said.

“…I call on you to do more, new packages of sanctions are needed constantly every week until the Russian military machine stops.”

To stockbroker and conservative radio host Peter Schiff, there was one thing wrong with Zelenskyy’s speech: his outfit.

Schiff took issue with Zelenskyy wearing a T-shirt in the middle of a war zone. To Schiff, a man fighting for his nation’s survival could’ve at least slipped into some slick threads to address a foreign legislative body.

“I understand times are hard, but doesn’t the President of the #Ukraine own a suit?” Schiff tweeted.

“I don’t have much respect for current members of the U.S. Congress either, but I still wouldn’t address them wearing a t-shirt. I wouldn’t want to disrespect the institution or the United States.”

Schiff’s tweet was promptly dragged.

“Call us the next time you’re ducking Russian cruise missiles and mercenary assassination teams about proper attire,” @FPWellman replied.

Amid the swiftly intensifying backlash, @YoniFreedhoff correctly predicted that Schiff would “be Twitter’s main character today.”

It seemed that no one agreed with Schiff’s take on Zelenskyy’s T-shirt.

“I would gladly dunk on @PeterSchiff this morning, but I’m not wearing the right clothes,” tweeted @danprimack.

I understand times are hard but shouldn’t you own a shred of dignity — kilgore trout, death to putiner (@KT_So_It_Goes) March 16, 2022

Something tells me the most difficult thing you’ve ever had to face is someone stealing your parking spot at Whole Foods — Kate 🤍🇺🇸🌻🇺🇦 (@ImSpeaking13) March 16, 2022

I want to see Pete call out Gym Jordan for taking off his jacket in normal circumstances. — Archy Hamilton (@wastedyears68) March 16, 2022

Schiff’s tweet proved that Twitter hasn’t lost its taste for a meme party.

it's a little early in the day for me to issue this honor, but.. pic.twitter.com/XUCaemiNrC — 🇺🇸🇺🇦✨Juniper Stands With Ukraine✨🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@JunipersBird) March 16, 2022

Schiff appeared impervious to such criticisms. When someone suggested that Ukrainians would’ve been insulted to see Zelenskyy in a suit as they struggled for their lives, Schiff doubled down.

“No, I think they would understand their president was addressing a joint session of the U.S. Congress and representing the Ukrainian people,” he wrote.

His reply was promptly ratioed.