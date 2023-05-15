‘Call of Duty load to grab Taco Bell’: TikToker ridiculed for strapping on guns, body armor to go out in Portland

A TikTok user is being ridiculed across social media after sharing a video of the weapons he supposedly conceals while in Portland, Oregon.

The video, which was shared to the platform earlier this month, shows the TikTok user known as “Wranglerstar” donning numerous weapons, magazines, and body armor.

“How I Move in Portland Oregon 2023,” a caption under the video states.

Wranglestar starts the video by showcasing the Glock 26 pistol he carries on his waist, complete with an extra holstered magazine attached to his belt.

The TikTok then dons a bulletproof vest containing a level 3+ ceramic plate, designed to stop high-powered rifle rounds.

After throwing on a light jacket, Wranglestar proceeds to pull out a backpack containing an MK18, an AR-15 style rifle that can be folded for better concealment. Not to be outdone, the TikToker goes on to place an extra magazine for the rifle into his back pocket.

Yet Wranglestar, who currently boasts more than 123,000 followers, was met with pushback from viewers on the app. Mostly, the TikTok user was ridiculed for seemingly being concerned about Portland.

“Never seen someone so terrified of stoners,” one user joked.

Others laughingly argued that Portland wasn’t even “that bad” while some simply called on Wranglestar to go to therapy.

“Bro is equipping a call of duty load out to go grab Taco Bell,” another said.

While many of the initial respondents appeared to support the clip by calling the TikToker such things as “mega based,” the majority of newer commenters mocking the outfit were seemingly driven to the platform after the clip went viral on Twitter.

One user alleged that Wranglestar didn’t even live in Oregon but was instead from Washington, an entirely different state altogether.

Another user pointed out that Wranglestar also operates a YouTube channel with more than 2.3 million subscribers.

In one video from five months ago, titled “SPEED RUN Through PORTLAND A Dystopian HELL,” Wranglestar and another individual ride one-wheels through the city.

Other videos from the channel include those with titles such as “You’re Not A Real Man Without A Rifle” and “WHY I WEAR METAL PANTS.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Wranglestar to inquire about the reaction to his video but did not receive a reply by press time.