A woman on TikTok is claiming that she found used Apple AirPods in her Amazon package, sparking debate about the origins of the headphones.

The video, which was published last month, has over 1 million views and almost 60,000 likes.

Rachel James said she found the AirPods in a purse she ordered from Amazon. The purse was in “total normal packaging” she said in the video, but when she started to feel around in the main pocket, she made an interesting discovery.

“I keep looking [in the purse] and I find this, AirPods,” she said in the video. “There’s just one AirPod in there and it definitely looks used.”

James said she thinks “whoever packed this at Amazon accidentally left their AirPods in this purse.”

Commenters were quick to speculate on the origins of the AirPods, with some users wondering if the purse might have been a return gone awry.

“Or it was a return and someone has been frantically searching their house, car, workspace, etc, trying to find their missing airpod and case,” one user wrote.

Others said they thought the AirPods were from an Amazon worker, as James speculated.

“They’re not allowed to wear 2 in the warehouse, someone definitely dropped that when they packed your order!” a user said.

“Def an employee with the other in their ear,” another said.

Users also pointed out that the bag the purse came in—a clear plastic bag with green lettering—often indicates a returned item.

“The green/clear bags are usually items that have been returned. Someone used it and returned it,” one person wrote.

“It looks like it was a repacked as well with that…bag they used. Just toss the pods,” another said.

Finding random personal items in Amazon orders seems to be a common occurrence, as people in the comments told stories about things they’ve received free of charge alongside their order.

“I found one sock once in a luggage I ordered from Amazon,” one commentor said.

“My friend found a debit card in a pair of pants she ordered,” said another.

Amazon and James did not respond to a request for comment.