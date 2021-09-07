woman on stretcher, man at door

@lala_leanna/TikTok

Hospice worker accidentally delivers elderly woman to TikToker’s home

'How embarrassing.'

Mikael Thalen 

Mikael Thalen

Tech

Published Sep 7, 2021

Footage uploaded to TikTok this week from a Ring doorbell camera shows the bizarre moment that a human body was delivered to a woman’s home.

The video, which has been viewed more than 2.4 million times since being posted on Monday, begins with a man pulling a gurney to the doorstep of TikTok user Leanna Marie Garcia.

@lala_leanna

I really thought I was getting a bodied delivered to me. she wasn’t deceased though but poor lady it was hot out #foryoupage

♬ original sound – Leanna Marie Garcia

Garcia notes in the video’s description that she thought a dead body was being dropped off at her home after looking at the live video feed on her front porch.

Shortly after, Garcia learned that not only was the elderly woman on the stretcher very much alive but that the man delivering her was working for hospice care.

“Alright I’ve had UPS deliver stuff that wasn’t mine to my house but NOT HOSPICE,” Garcia wrote. “I was scared like whooooo tfffff died and wanted to be delivered to my house?! I was so confused y’all.”

The video led many to express sympathies for the elderly woman, who could be heard stating that she was not at the correct home.

“Being old is so sad,” @dnsemdna said. “Like imagine being delivered to someone’s doorstep by accident. The humilitation lol.”

But others were able to find humor in the mishap, noting that the situation could have ended differently for others.

“[M]y husband would accept,” @despratelyseeking dopamine said. “[H]e’d be confused & wonder why I ordered a patient but he’d accept that I ordered one.”

The video finally ends with the man taking the elderly woman back to his vehicle while appearing to mutter under his breath: “How embarrassing.”

This week’s top technology stories

500 subreddits call on Reddit to combat COVID disinfo. But Reddit wants to let communities ‘debate and dissent’
The definitive guide to protecting your private information online
BolaWrap promoted a controversial police lasso used on the mentally ill with TikTok hype videos
A neighborhood watch in Columbus led the charge in stopping Citizen App from partnering with police
Exclusive: Ex-Cambridge Analytica psychologist secretly aided prominent anti-COVID vaccine group
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.

Share this article
*First Published: Sep 7, 2021, 11:46 am CDT

Mikael Thalen

Mikael Thalen is a tech and security reporter based in Seattle, covering social media, data breaches, hackers, and more.

Mikael Thalen