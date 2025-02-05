The Reddit forum White People Twitter, known for sharing cringe-inducing posts from X, has been temporarily banned amid an ongoing spat with billionaire Elon Musk.

Featured Video

Attempts to visit the subreddit are currently blocked by a notice that accuses members of inciting and glorifying violence and divulging people’s personal information.

“This subreddit has been temporarily banned due to a prevalence of violent content,” the notice begins. “Inciting and glorifying violence or doxing are against Reddit’s platform-wide Rules. It will reopen in 72 hours, during which Reddit will support moderators and provide resources to keep Reddit a healthy place for discussion and debate.”

Advertisement

The fiasco began on Monday when the X account “Reddit Lies” shared screenshots of alleged death threats from the group aimed at Musk and members of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The DOGE members in question, a group of inexperienced engineers between the ages of 19 and 24, stirred outrage across the country given their involvement in seizing online infrastructure run by the federal government.

r/WhitePeopleTwitter is now calling for the public execution of the DOGE software developers. pic.twitter.com/deXfHpyes9 — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) February 3, 2025

Musk responded to the post from Reddit Lies by accusing the subreddit’s members of breaking the law.

Advertisement

They have broken the law. https://t.co/KupH9lTOv9 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 3, 2025

The subreddit was taken offline soon after. Reddit has declined to comment and instead forwarded journalists a public post that claims the platform experienced “an increase in content in several communities that violate Reddit Rules.”

“Debate and dissent are welcome on Reddit – threats and doxing are not,” the post says.

Musk responded with fury to the DOGE outings, banning numerous accounts on X and accusing others of committing a crime by merely mentioning the names of the young engineers working for DOGE, many of whom reportedly have access to sensitive information about Americans.

Advertisement

In response to Musk’s comments, the interim U.S. District Attorney for D.C. threatened prosecutions against people “targeting” DOGE.

Meanwhile, a conservative group published a “target” list of mostly Black and female government employees accused of promoting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).

Reddit’s clamp down on r/WhitePeopleTwitter only furthered Musk’s dismal reputation on the platform. Just last month, countless communities representing millions of users on Reddit voted to block all links from X after Musk gave a stiff-armed salute during an inaugural event for President Donald Trump, a gesture many called a Nazi symbol.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.