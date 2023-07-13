‘Sanitized the evidence’: New White House cocaine conspiracy emerges after Secret Service closes investigation without naming suspect

The U.S. Secret Service announced today that it was closing its investigation into one of the most captivating moments of Joe Biden’s presidency: The mystery of the White House cocaine.

Over the July Fourth weekend, a bag of cocaine was found within the White House, with conflicting reports about its provenance, and whether it was within the president’s private space or a more public spot that tourists had access to.

The Secret Service looked at “several hundred individuals” and conducted a thorough investigation, it said.

“The packaging was subjected to advanced fingerprint and DNA analysis. Both of these analyses were conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s crime laboratory given their expertise in this area and independence from the investigation,” the Secret Service said.

The Secret Service said that the package of coke had “insufficient DNA” and noted that it was unable to obtain a fingerprint from the bag.

“Therefore, the Secret Service is not able to compare evidence against the known pool of individuals,” a statement said. “Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered. At this time, the Secret Service’s investigation is closed due to a lack of physical evidence.”

But the announcement that the Secret Service could not obtain DNA or a fingerprint from the bag led to a new round of recriminations.

The drugs had been wiped down.

The theory was put forth by the Federalist’s Sean Davis, who claimed that cocaine was found in the president’s personal library, as the original call reported, and then moved.

“And for those wondering: there are no fingerprints because whoever found the cocaine baggy in its original location sanitized the evidence before dumping it where it was later found, which is how you know who it really belonged to,” the conservative site’s founder wrote, implying that the bag was indeed Hunter Biden’s, as accusations have said since the get-go.

“There’s a reason the White House isn’t releasing video of when/where the cocaine was found. And there’s an even bigger reason why they’re not releasing video of that room in the days and hours before it was ‘found’ there,” he continued.

But if a Secret Service agent knew it was cocaine and needed to clear an important person, the question is why would it get wiped down and then called in instead of just covered up immediately without bringing in outside authorities?

Nevertheless, a number of other users agreed the bag had to have been wiped down.

But in dismissing the case, the Secret Service is now being accused of running cover for Hunter Biden.

“Have they tried asking the professed cocaine addict who was at the White House just two days before the baggie was found? Might wanna check,” asked one.

“‘Awesome news. Can I have my coke back now?’ – Hunter Biden” joked another.

While the mystery will likely never be solved, those who think Hunter is guilty will never be persuaded otherwise.