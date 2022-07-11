‘When you apply for the military through Indeed’: TikToker films self jumping out of plane after allegedly applying for the Army on Indeed

A TikToker went viral and made millions laugh after her sister posted a video of her parachuting to viral success.

In the videos posted by user Brittany (@brittanyseymone), her sister Nani (@nanimonae) humorously narrates her parachuting experience, saying quotable lines, such as “Where the fuck am I?” and “I think I’m going the wrong way.”

“Oh fuck. I got to get the fuck out of here. I’m scared,” she says.

The latter video has over 2.9 million views.

According to her Instagram, Nani graduated from the 262nd Quartermaster Battalion as a Parachute Rigger in January.

This job requires soldiers to “inspect, test, and pack parachutes, their extraction and release systems, and all the associated components of the parachute system,” per the U.S. Army. It’s not clear if these videos were filmed during or after Nani’s training.

It is also unclear if she truly applied for the military through Indeed or if the statement is a joke. That said, the U.S. Army does recruit through job posting sites like Indeed, with the site currently listing 2,060 Army jobs with open positions.

One of the reasons for these job listings is the recent dearth of military applicants. Recently, NBC News reported that “every branch of the military is struggling to make its 2022 recruiting goals,” citing comments from multiple U.S. military and defense officials and data obtained by the outlet.

Furthermore, “An internal Defense Department survey obtained by NBC News found that only 9% of…young Americans eligible to serve in the military had any inclination to do so, the lowest number since 2007.”

As a result, various branches of the military stepped up their recruiting game, highlighting their benefits packages and promoting the U.S. military on social media, per Bloomberg Law.

While it’s unclear how Nani ended up in the military, users on TikTok can’t get enough of her commentary.

“Sis playin real life PUBG,” one user wrote. “I cannot omg this is hilarious.”

“Me if I was in the military,” a second added.

“SHE REALLY IN THE MILITARY LIKE ITS A GAME,” a third added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Nani via Instagram direct message.

Today’s top stories